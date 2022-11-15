â€˜Tis the season to be lucky with Paskong La vivo Loca, a Christmas giveaway festival!

‘Tis the season to be lucky with Paskong La vivo Loca, a Christmas giveaway festival!

vivo wishes to continue the Filipino tradition of selfless giving by giving away an exciting slew of promos and freebies courtesy of Paskong La vivo Loca, an early Christmas treat from vivo!

MANILA, Philippines — What is Christmas if not the act of gift-giving?

The Christmas season may mean many things: a reunion with friends and families, a break from work or a chance to go home to the province. Whichever it may be, it’s always a time to give and give freely.

vivo, one of the country’s top smartphone manufacturers, wishes to continue the Filipino tradition of selfless giving. As an early Christmas treat, vivo gives away an exciting slew of promos and freebies courtesy of Paskong La vivo Loca!

Until Jan. 31, 2023, customers who purchase any of the participating vivo smartphone models can earn a chance to play the Christmas Paroleta and Lucky Box Raffle by vivo.

Participating vivo models include the vivo Y series favorites Y01, Y02, Y02s, Y15A, Y16, Y22s and Y35; the night portrait master series vivo V25 Pro, V25 and V25e; and the ZEISS co-engineered, the vivo X80 variant.

“This Christmas giveaway festival is our way of thanking our customers for a prosperous 2022. We honor the Filipino tradition of a long and festive yuletide celebration through a nationwide and months-long gift-giving we call Paskong La vivo Loca.

"We hope that through this effort and all our future activities, our customers feel our appreciation of their loyalty and support to the brand,” shares vivo Philippines Senior Brand Supervisor Kelly Oliveros.

Spin the lucky roulette

As you buy your loved ones their dream vivo smartphones this Christmas, you wish your gift will make their day or even the remaining days of the year. vivo amps up the excitement and gives you an extra treat to make your purchase even more memorable! The vivo Christmas Paroleta promo lets you test your luck in a game of roulette.

A single-receipt purchase of any participating vivo phone is entitled to get a prize. A single receipt worth P15,000 and less earns you one chance to spin the roulette and win exciting prizes. Purchases worth over P15,000 earns you two spins letting you choose to take home the best prize (one item only) for you!

What’s your lucky number?

If you're purchasing your dream vivo phone in multi-brand smartphone stores, you still get to play your luck with vivo's Lucky Box Raffle. All you have to do is draw a number from the raffle box and check vivo’s list of items for the number you’ve chosen.

Both games entitled you to win any of the following prizes, including a smartwatch, a premium tumbler, a headset, a P200 vivo store voucher (to be used for e-commerce platform only such as Lazada, Shopee and vivo official website store), an umbrella, six months warranty, a 64GB SD card and P100 to P200 BASEUS vouchers.

On top of all these exciting prizes, vivo customers have a chance to take home the five grand prizes—five units of vivo V25 smartphones.

The #vivoChristmasParoleta2022 and #vivoChristmasLuckyBoxRaffle are available in vivo kiosks, concept stores and main multi-brand stores nationwide. Promos run from Nov. 15, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023.

To claim, winners will be asked to fill out a Google form with their purchase and personal information to better track the items sent out. Participants have to be 18 years old and older to qualify.

For more exclusive deals and promos, visit vivo’s official Shopee and Lazada stores. For more information about #PaskongLavivoLoca offers and freebies, visit vivo’s TikTok and official website.