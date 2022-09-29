Peeking inside the superb night camera features of vivo V25 series

With the vivo V25 Series, taking photographs and shooting vlogs in dim conditions will no longer be a challenge but rather a fun activity that you can look forward to when the sun sets.

MANILA, Philippines — Skyscrapers and a blanket of stars are always a sight to behold and a great subject to photograph. But shooting celestial highlights and city lights can be challenging because of low light settings.

The good news is you won't need any professional camera equipment or complex lighting tools to document stunning nighttime landscapes. You just need a reliable smartphone packed with superb imaging capabilities to help you capture the magnificence of the night.

This is where vivo’s newest smartphone line comes in – introducing the flagship #NightPortraitMaster, the vivo V25 Series.

Specs for spectacular night portraits

It's such a bummer not to be able to capture beautiful scenarios and meaningful moments that happened and were shared from dusk to dawn.

Whether in your mind or in photographs, you'd want to recall the good memories of the night in clear detail. With vivo V25 Pro's Super Night Algorithms, you surely won't miss the highlight of the night's events as this feature will gloriously capture the night’s wonder and beauty.

The RAWHDR3.0 Algorithm incorporated in this feature faithfully restores highlights, colors and brightness, allowing subjects to glow and stand out even in the dark – be it the night sky full of stars or the capital’s skyline.

Photo Release

Complementing this algorithm is vivo's exclusive Real-Time Extreme Night Vision feature which enables you to preview how bright the image is in real-time. Use this feature and you'll be surprised how clear your night shots are even when you're in an ill-lit setting.

Even more helpful is that the Extreme Night feature gives you the liberty to adjust the exposure and brightness during the preview mode so you can decide which brightness level you like.

Moreover, the V25 Series houses 64MP OIS Ultra-Sensing Camera that gives you clearer night portraits by boosting your night image resolution.

Stunning and smooth night video outputs

Now that you’ve saved perfectly captured night images, it’s time to shoot more reels for more social media postings and archiving of beautiful memories.

A better way to start documenting vivid sundown video outputs is by exploring the vivo V25 Pro’s Super Night Video feature which reduces noise and brightens night events, allowing you to capture spectacular night scenarios.

You can also play with the Bokeh Portrait Video to add a cinematic feel to your video outputs. When a spotlight source is present in the background, it will be turned into a natural, soft flare, making your subject look like a big star in your artistic shoots.

To ensure the stability of each reel, the vivo V25 Series also supports Hybrid Image Stabilization with EIS and OIS camera module that boosts the clarity of your video outputs and allows you to shoot cinematic vlogs smoothly. The device also features Video HDR which enables you to shoot your subjects in glorious detail even against a bright background.

But if you want to add more fun and style to your vlogs, just tap the vivo V25 Series Multi Style Portrait as it offers a wide array of filters to present your personality.

Combined with additional built-in camera features such as Face Beauty, Tone Adjustment and Motion Blur, you’ll surely create powerful shots that showcase and highlight your great sense of style and creativity even during nighttime.

To complete your style, the vivo V25 Series also supports the industry-leading Photochromic 2.0 Technology that allows the device to change into aesthetic colors when it catches sunlight or UV light. The Fluorite AG glass material on the back cover sparkles at different angles, like stars in the night sky, adding an exceptional touch to everyday life.

With all the countless stories and memories to capture from sunup to sundown, you definitely want your phone to work efficiently and hold bigger spaces for moments you want to recall. The vivo V25 Pro will take your mobile experience to a new level as it supports high-speed 12GB + 8GB extended RAM and 256GB ROM, reducing energy consumption and providing more memory space. Its whopping 66W Flash Charge can also charge your device to 40% in 15 minutes, 71% in 30 minutes and 100% in just an hour, allowing you to document more spectacular night scenes.

With the vivo V25 Series, taking photographs and shooting vlogs in dim conditions will no longer be a challenge but rather a fun activity that you can look forward to when the sun sets.

The vivo V25 Pro is priced at P29,999 while the vivo V25 and the vivo V25e sell at P23,999 and P17,999, respectively.

Filipino fans can purchase the V25 Series via vivo’s official website, Shopee, Lazada and all vivo stores and kiosks nationwide.

For more information on vivo’s latest news and updates, please head to vivo’s official Facebook, Inststagram, Twitter and YouTube channels.