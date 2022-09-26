New Lenovo Yoga devices empower consumers to imagine, create and do more their way

True to its commitment to providing smarter technology for all, Lenovo unveils the latest generation of premium, ultra-slim Windows 11 Yoga devices, bringing bold innovation and refined craftsmanship to consumers in a ‘work/learn/play-from-anywhere’ world.

MANILA, Philippines — Consumers are constantly on the lookout for devices that provide the flexibility and power needed for their dynamic and hybrid lifestyle.

The Lenovo Yoga 2022 lineup features the Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro X and the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon which all offer unbelievable portability, versatility and power.

“Hybrid life is the new norm that’s inspired the development of this new generation of Lenovo Yoga devices. Our goal is to empower more people to ‘just be you’ – to consume, create, and collaborate on their own terms” said Michael Ngan, general manager of Lenovo Philippines.

‘We’ve designed and engineered the new Yoga PCs with smarter features and an even more premium user experience to help people pursue their ambitions, relax, and get things done in their own way,” he added.

Apart from the Yoga brand’s standard of offering power and flexibility, the lineup also includes collaborative features as well as the smart adaptive performance of Lenovo’s X Power paired with the brilliant visuals of Lenovo’s PureSight Display.

In addition, users are also treated to a smarter performance, sensing, security, and recognition capabilities – all made possible by the Lenovo A.I. Engine+.

Yoga 9i

As the pioneer of the 2-in-1 convertible laptops that opened possibilities for users to flip and fold from work to play at any time, the Lenovo Yoga brand has been refining the formula to provide top-notch convertibles for its consumers.

Featuring four modes, the Yoga 9i is crafted to merge comfort and aesthetics. Designed with a comfort-edge design of the thin and light 15.25mm thin chassis and rounded, smooth contours for a more comfortable hand-held experience, users can easily grip and carry their devices anywhere.

The Yoga 9i also delivers superior performance. Powered with up to the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor, up to 16GB LPDDR5 of memory and 1TB SSD PCIE Gen 4 for storage, it is ideal for running intensive programs, attaining improved multitasking and producing high-quality outputs.

The device also features a 14-inch display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2.8K OLED PureSight touchscreen and a VESA Certified Display HDR True Black 500, making it great for portable entertainment and content creation.

The Yoga 9i is available in a sleek, minimalist Oatmeal color and is priced starting at P109,995

Yoga Slim 7i Carbon

Lenovo acknowledges that with the new hybrid work environment, ease of mobility without sacrificing power has become a key consideration for users.

The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon offers the perfect balance of design and function with mobile performance and comfort-edge design.

This 13-inch laptop offers peak potential with Intel Evo and up to the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 1260P Processor that guarantees users the power to get things done from home or remotely. It weighs at an extraordinary lightness of just 960g and has a chassis as thin as 14.8mm complemented by the rugged resilience of aerospace-grade magnesium alloy reinforced with multi-layer carbon fiber to ensure ease of portability.

Equipped with the Intel Iris Xe, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is perfect for content creation and productivity. Paired with the 13.3-inch 2.5k PureSight Display featuring ultra-smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio, the device provides spectacular picture quality and brings creations and favorite entertainment to life.

Yoga Slim 7i also provides users with enough storage for all their use with the 16GB of memory and 1TB PCIE SSD equipped under its hood.

Available in a contemporary two-tone color of Moon White and Cloud Grey, users can get the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon and carry it as a personalized accessory that can be taken anywhere, starting at P77,995

Yoga Slim 7i Pro X

The Yoga Slim 7i Pro X is the ultimate content-creating companion. The laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core i7-12700H processors to ensure creators are able to run apps they need to make their ideas come to life.

To ensure that all pixels are well taken care of, this 14.5-inch laptop is equipped with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 4G GDDR5 VRAM for greater levels of creativity, allowing users to create smaller or bigger pictures as fast as their imagination runs.

The device boasts up to 32GB of LPDDR5 Ram and 1TB PCIE SDD and has several innovative functions to help ensure a high-quality performance such as Lenovo’s X Power. This offers specific tuning for different usage scenarios, pushing the laptop beyond the benchmarks of maximum CPU and GPU performance.

The device also provides users with an improved entertainment experience. Sporting a 14.5-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) Lenovo PureSight display with 120Hz refresh rate and accurate color palette, the device produces richer hues for true-to-life visuals.

At less than 1.6kg (3.5 lbs), the Yoga Slim 8i Pro X is a thin and light machine, available in Dark Teal starting at P91,995.

Lenovo’s innovation does not stop with smart features that put user experience at the forefront but also extend to the services included to provide users with peace of mind for their device.

Upon purchase of any of the Lenovo Yoga 2022 devices, consumers are gifted with 3 Years of Lenovo Premium Care that includes front-of-the-queue and straight-to-the-experts customer support service for any issues encountered as well as on-site support for the ultimate premium experience.

With today's highly mobile workforce, accidents can happen. The Lenovo Yoga 2022 lineup also comes with Lenovo’s 3-Year Accidental Damage Protection which covers accidents beyond the system warranty and protects devices from accidental drops, spills, bumps, structural failures, and electrical surges.

The latest generation of Lenovo Yoga devices will be available in all Lenovo Exclusive Stores, Yoga Stores, and authorized resellers

For more information, follow Lenovo Philippines’ official Facebook page or visit https://www.lenovo.com/ph/en/yoga