Newest shooting star of the night: TECNO Camon 19 Series unveiled

MANILA, Philippines — Style. Innovation. Passion. All three were on full display in what could prove to be one of the hottest tech events of the year, the TECNO #CAMON19Series launch held at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila on August 12.

The TECNO CAMON 19 Series has been touted as one of the best performance camera smartphones for the stylish go-getter, a smartphone that should excite the fashion-forward and mobile photography-savvy Filipino user—with a promise that #YouLookSoGoodTonight will be a reality every time and every night they use a TECNO CAMON 19 smartphone.

The TECNO CAMON 19 Series was brought to the Philippines by global tech giant TECNO Mobile Limited, through its local entity, TECNO Mobile Philippines.

An internationally-renowned and highly regarded premium smartphone brand, TECNO Mobile Limited has staked its reputation on one simple premise: to #StopAtNothing to give its users the #SuperNightShot, or the best night shots possible.

Robin Lu, chief executive officer of TECNO Mobile Limited reiterated that they are committed to unlocking the best contemporary technology in order to give their customers stylishly designed products that could inspire them to uncover a world of possibilities; something that the stylish, innovative and passionate Filipinos could be excited about and appreciate.

There was just so much to appreciate from the TECNO CAMON 19 Series launch event. Right from the get-go, guests were invited to strike a pose and show off their best angles at the Nylon Photobooth and the Glamshot booth.

There was also a very attention-grabbing product experience area where the different TECNO CAMON 19 variants as well as other TECNO smart AIOTs and laptops were on full display, ready to be tinkered and played with by eager and curious guests, dealers and media partners.

TECNO Camon 19: Best night shots possible

Holding one of the TECNO CAMON 19 smartphones immediately gives you a sense of how cutting edge they are with regards to both form and function.

In fact, the TECNO Camon 19 Series can lay claim to being a global standard for mobile phone design after it won a prestigious iF Design Award in 2022, which is one of the world’s most renowned industrial design competitions.

It also possesses the world’s slimmest bezel at just 0.98mm, TüV Rheinland certified screens, and an ultra-luminescent backshell that mimics a star-filled sky.

There is even a variant, the TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Art Design, which has a luminescent secret: the Sunlight Drawing technology that features a backshell inspired by the highly evocative art style of noted Dutch visual artist Piet Mondrian but which is only revealed when light hits it.

Additionally, the technology inside is just as dazzling. The combination of the 64MP Bright Night Portrait lens and the RGBW Color Filter Sensor technology allows it to have resolutions close to that of professional cameras, so that it produces clear, high-quality photos even in challenging conditions, such as low-light environments or light-sensitive situations.

TECNO collabs with Donnalyn

Photo Release Donnalyn Bartolome officially joins the TECNO Mobile family as the face of the CAMON 19 Series.

But the CAMON 19 Series was not the only star of the night. TECNO Mobile has always believed in the powerful of meaningful collaborations, which is what led them to partner with one of the country’s top social media personalities, Donnalyn Bartolome.

At the event, she debuted her new song, produced in collaboration and in celebration of the social media star’s officially joining the TECNO Mobile family as the face of the CAMON 19 Series.

#YourUltraShineInTheNight

The TECNO Camon 19 Series promises to be a real game changer for those who are passionate about night photography and would love to explore the many creative ways they can express themselves with it.

And given that TECNO Mobile Limited would like to offer that privilege to as many people as possible, they’ve consciously made an effort to drive price points that make it accessible to as many users as possible.

The price range of the TECNO Camon 19 Series is quite reasonable, from P10,290 for the basic TECNO Camon 19 model (6GB RAM + 128GB ROM), P13,490 for the TECNO Camon 19 Pro (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM), P14,390 for the limited edition TECNO Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Art Design (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM) and finally, P15,490 for the Camon 19 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM) the top model in the series.

All in all, the TECNO CAMON 19 Series launch proved to be a night of stars, from the technology and design of the smartphones themselves, to the brand’s celebrity collaborations and even the partnerships forged between the brand and its media friends, dealers and guests.

TECNO Mobile Limited Chief Executive Officer for Philippines Robin Lu presented the TECNO brand and its roadmap for the Philippines Donnalyn Bartolome giving the crowd a tease of her upcoming music created in collaboration with TECNO Mobile TECNO Mobile Team with Donnalyn Bartolome < >

The TECNO Camon 19 Series will be available online at the TECNO Global Store in Shopee and the PH Flagship Store in Lazada, starting August 18 at special launch prices. Select TECNO Concept Experience Kiosks and TECNO Partner Retail Stores nationwide will also showcase them starting August 26, 2022

Be sure to stay updated on all the latest promos when you like and follow TECNO Mobile Philippines on Facebook. Visit www.tecno-mobile.com/ph to learn more about your favorite TECNO Mobile smartphones and gadgets.