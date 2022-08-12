vivoâ€™s newest slim yet powerful entry-level smartphone launches this Augustâ€”the vivo Y02s

vivo’s newest slim yet powerful entry-level smartphone launches this August—the vivo Y02s

MANILA, Philippines — vivo has been on top of its game when it comes to launching smartphones that meet the users' digital needs. From entry-level to flagship, vivo ensures that there's a vivo smartphone perfect for its fans from all walks of life—and the innovation never stops.

Report has it that vivo is gearing up to launch yet another entry-level smartphone that is said to be the successor of the vivo Y01: the vivo Y02s.

This new addition to the vivo Y series smartphone line is rumored to house a 5000 mAh battery and is allegedly the thinnest design ever in its price range with only 8.15 mm thick. If that's the case, users can expect a slim vivo Y02s that will surely offer a comfortable grip with an immense battery capacity.

Based on the leaked photos, the vivo Y02s comes in two stylish colors: Flourite Black and Vibrant Blue and already supports a USB Type-C port. It is also tipped that the upcoming vivo Y02s is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset which will offer consumers a smooth performance and might come paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, allowing users to save more photos and files without hassle.

vivo surely knows how to combine style and quality together without breaking the pocket of its consumers. vivo is yet to disclose the official price of the vivo Y02s but it is expected to launch in the Philippines soon! Stay tuned for more details.

