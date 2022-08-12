^

Gadgets

vivo’s newest slim yet powerful entry-level smartphone launches this August—the vivo Y02s

Philstar.com
August 12, 2022 | 11:36am
vivoâ€™s newest slim yet powerful entry-level smartphone launches this Augustâ€”the vivo Y02s
The vivo Y02s comes in two stylish colors: Flourite Black and Vibrant Blue.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — vivo has been on top of its game when it comes to launching smartphones that meet the users' digital needs. From entry-level to flagship, vivo ensures that there's a vivo smartphone perfect for its fans from all walks of life—and the innovation never stops. 

Report has it that vivo is gearing up to launch yet another entry-level smartphone that is said to be the successor of the vivo Y01: the vivo Y02s.

This new addition to the vivo Y series smartphone line is rumored to house a 5000 mAh battery and is allegedly the thinnest design ever in its price range with only 8.15 mm thick. If that's the case, users can expect a slim vivo Y02s that will surely offer a comfortable grip with an immense battery capacity.

Based on the leaked photos, the vivo Y02s comes in two stylish colors: Flourite Black and Vibrant Blue and already supports a  USB Type-C port. It is also tipped that the upcoming vivo Y02s is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset which will offer consumers a smooth performance and might come paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, allowing users to save more photos and files without hassle.

vivo surely knows how to combine style and quality together without breaking the pocket of its consumers. vivo is yet to disclose the official price of the vivo Y02s but it is expected to launch in the Philippines soon! Stay tuned for more details.

 

To receive real-time updates about vivo’s newest products and offers, visit vivo’s official website, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channel.

VIVO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Shopping devices online can just be as good &ndash; if not better &ndash; as in person
Sponsored
20 hours ago

Shopping devices online can just be as good – if not better – as in person

20 hours ago
With all the advancements in how businesses run their online stores, shopping for devices online can be, indeed, just as good—if...
Gadgets
fbtw
Instagram 'pausing' new features following backlash, including from Kardashians
13 days ago

Instagram 'pausing' new features following backlash, including from Kardashians

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Instagram is facing competition from TikTok which has already amassed over a billion users globally.
Gadgets
fbtw
Lenovo ThinkSeries laptops inspire a new generation of SMBs
July 21, 2022 - 9:00am

Lenovo ThinkSeries laptops inspire a new generation of SMBs

July 21, 2022 - 9:00am
Lenovo launches all-new additions to its desktop and laptop portfolio with ThinkSeries to address the needs of next generation...
Gadgets
fbtw
Families sue TikTok over 'blackout challenge' allegedly leading to girls' deaths
July 14, 2022 - 4:11pm

Families sue TikTok over 'blackout challenge' allegedly leading to girls' deaths

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | July 14, 2022 - 4:11pm
Two families have filed lawsuits against TikTok after two girls allegedly died performing the viral "blackout challenge" which...
Gadgets
fbtw
The best vivo smartphones to buy in 2022
Sponsored
June 30, 2022 - 9:48am

The best vivo smartphones to buy in 2022

June 30, 2022 - 9:48am
Pick the most valuable 5G-capable vivo gadget for you!
Gadgets
fbtw
Save up to P2,000 when you purchase vivo Y76 5G
Sponsored
June 28, 2022 - 9:37am

Save up to P2,000 when you purchase vivo Y76 5G

June 28, 2022 - 9:37am
Designed for vlogging, the vivo Y76 5G packs flagship-level camera specs and advanced features that can help you produce successful...
Gadgets
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user