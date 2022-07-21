Lenovo ThinkSeries laptops inspire a new generation of SMBs

By leveraging innovative technology, enhancing collaboration and achieving higher efficiencies through sustainability, SMBs will power the global recovery. Lenovo™ is listening to customers and analyzing insights to develop a core set of products to help users and businesses intelligently transform.

MANILA, Philippines — In terms of business continuity, small and medium businesses (SMBs) have arguably been hardest hit by the pandemic. Many continue to face challenges to adapt to the speed of digital transformation and the adoption of hybrid working models. SMBs will need to embrace digital-first business strategies for long-term value.

Hence, Lenovo launches all-new additions to its desktop and laptop portfolio with ThinkSeries to address the needs of next generation SMBs.

The brand offers growing businesses a wider selection of adaptable high-performance fixed computing solutions with remarkable technological advancement in a new era of interconnected hybrid workplaces.

“We understand the pain points experienced by businesses and their employees, especially considering COVID-19 and the transition to hybrid lifestyle and remote working. New products designed for the SMB employee experience will pave the way for more fluid and flexible working environments,” Edward Hizon, lead for Mid Market and SMB, said.

“Delivering unique innovative products like ThinkCentre neo and ThinkPad X1 Carbon will play a pivotal role in driving new ways of working, creating efficiencies and new opportunities, and helping SMBs drive a global recovery,” he continued.

ThinkCentre Neo

The ThinkCentre Neo offers a stylish and minimalist design for a contemporary look with a new terrazzo color and material finish. Connectivity options and smarter online meeting experiences enable futuristic collaboration, ThinkShield™ compliance enhances security and sustainability commitments are reinforced with Lenovo’s first ever use of ocean-bound plastic in packaging and eco-friendly design using post-consumer recycled content and paint-free raw materials.

Today, there are three models in the neo range, all powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors: ThinkCentre 50s, ThinkCentre 50t, ThinkCentre Neo 30a 22 and Thinkcentre 30a 24.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Powered by Intel vPro® with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors running Windows 11, ThinkPad X1 Carbon is optimized for hybrid workers who seek higher levels of performance, better camera and audio capabilities for more immersive collaboration, and a more secure laptop to protect them from the daily demands of remote work.

The laptop lasts for up to 15 hours of battery life—along with RapidCharge technology—keeping one on-task wherever the road leads. What's more is that it weighs less than 1.13kg so it is built to work anywhere. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon may be lightweight but it runs big and performs like the workhorse SMBs need to get the job done every day, at prices that won’t keep them up at night.

ThinkBook 14S Yoga

Continuing the modern design philosophy that has become synonymous with ThinkBook, the ThinkBook 14S Yoga features dual tone color highlights and exude class with an anodized aluminum exterior1 and four-side narrow bezels. Equipped with smart innovative technologies and high-performance features, they offer elevated user experiences in productivity, collaboration and security.

The combination of 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, up to Windows 11 Pro, fast SSD storage, Intel Thunderbolt™ 4 and Intel Wi-Fi 6E2 connectivity aim to offer unparalleled efficiencies to help users handle the most demanding workloads locally or in the cloud.

Pricing and availability

ThinkCentre neo 50s is available starting July with a local SRP of P50,999



ThinkCentre neo 50t is available starting July with a local SRP of P46,799



ThinkCentre neo 30a 22 is available starting August with a local SRP of P52,499



ThinkCentre neo 30a 24 is available starting August with a local SRP of P61,699



ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen10 is available starting August with a local SRP of P128,999



ThinkBook 14S Yoga is available starting August with a local SRP of P40,800

Check out Lenovo's products on their official website, www.lenovo.com/ph.

1 Aluminum material on top cover