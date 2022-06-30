The best vivo smartphones to buy in 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Many smartphones are being introduced by different brands to Filipinos every year, making it even more challenging to determine the most ideal smartphones to invest your hard-earned money in.

vivo sets itself apart from the growing market by continuing to innovate premium smartphones specifically designed for communication, social creativity, working remote or even gaming.

With consideration for the needs of every Filipino, vivo ensures there is a well-featured smartphone that can match your needs. In fact, here are some recommendations to help you figure out just what each vivo smartphone is best for.

vivo Y76 5G for budget gaming and vlogging

Made for the young generation, the vivo Y76 5G is the higher entry-level smartphone from vivo that comes in refreshing Cosmic Aurora and Midnight Space colors. Powered by Android 11 (FunTouch OS 12), it has 8GB RAM, 4GB extended RAM and 128GB ROM.

Equipped with a 4,100mAhbattery, you can binge-watch the most talked-about shows or vlogs on the 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen and enjoy the seamless gaming experience with the powerful Mediatek Dimensity 700.

It comes with 50MP on the main, a 2MP Macro Camera and a 2MP Bokeh Camera that are perfect for vlogging your best moments.

The vivo Y76 5G is now made more affordable at P14,999 from its original price of P16,999. With this valuable offer, you can save up to P2,000.

vivo V23e 5G for photography lovers

The vivo V23e 5G is among vivo Philippines’ best-looking smartphones. It looks and feels premium because of its stylish colorways with beautiful gradient colors: Sunshine Coast, Moonlight Shadow and the newest Sunshine Gold. The slim bezel of 7.41mm and lighter weight of just 172g makes this smartphone easy to hold.

This smartphone is also 5G-enabled and it features a MediaTek D810 dual-mode processor, which delivers a fast experience. It is powered by 8GB+128GB and 1TB expandable storage enough to store all your photos, videos or even your music. It boasts 44W Fast Charge technology that can boost charge by up to 100% in just 60 minutes, making it a more desirable smartphone.

The vivo V23e is great for photography lovers. It redefines captured moments with its 50MP Autofocus Front Vlog Camera, 8MP Super-Wide Angle Camera and 64MP Auto-Focus Rear Bokeh Flare Portrait Camera that give photos and videos with sharp and clear resolution.

From its original price of P19,999, the vivo V23e 5G is now made more affordable for only P17,999!

vivo T1 5G for turbo-driven gaming experience

Built for gaming, the vivo T1 5G stands out for its turbocharged features. This smartphone showcases the powerful performance, impressive cooling technology and reduced power consumption. It is designed for everyday tasks, video content and extreme mobile gaming.

Furthermore, it has a seamless and smooth FunTouch OS 12 and comes with Snapdragon 778G 5G processor that is the fastest among its competitors, taking your gameplay to the next level.

vivo T1 5G also has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, a 4,700mAh battery comes with 66W FlashCharge that can charge up to 50% in just 18 minutes, a large storage capacity of 8GB+4GB Extended RAM and 128GB ROM.

On top of that, it comes with 64MP AI Triple Camera for High-Definition Night Shots, complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP Macro camera with a 16MP front camera that can also capture flagship-level quality photos and videos.

vivo T1 5G is available in premium colorways Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan. A more affordable option, vivo T1x is available in vibrant colors, Space Blue and Gravity Black.

T1 5G is priced at P16,999 while the T1x is priced at P8,999.

vivo X80 for professional mobile photography

The vivo X80 Series can be touted as one of the most impressive flagship smartphones this year. This lineup is packed with the latest innovations in mobile photography and imaging technology including the Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor. Both models under the X80 series boast ZEISS Optics with all lenses meeting ZEISS T* Coating standards.

This allows users to capture the world vividly and in true colors. The ZEISS T* Coating standards also serve as a solid foundation for superior night photography, bringing the powerful ZEISS Super Night Camera feature.

Both the vivo X80 and X80 Pro are designed with a dual-chip processing system, bringing together the customized vivo V1+ Chip with the latest processors in the market to produce the ultimate flagship, dual-core performance. The Pro variant is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 plus the vivo V1+ Chip, while the X80 variant has both the vivo V1+ Chip and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor under its hood.

You can also enjoy non-stop power as well as peace of mind, with the X80 Pro’s large 4,700mAh battery and the 4500mAh battery on the X80. Both variants are also equipped with upgraded 80W Wired FlashCharge and the X80 Pro brings it further with a 50W Wireless FlashCharge compatibility.

The X80 Pro, which is the first Pro variant of any vivo X series line released in the country, is officially priced at P59,999. The X80 variant, on the other hand, retails at P45,999.

To purchase these vivo smartphones, visit stores and kiosks nationwide, vivo's e-store and online official stores in Shopee and Lazada.