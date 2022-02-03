vivo is no. 1 smartphone brand in China in 2021 – global analytics firm

vivo led the Chinese smartphone market with its 22% market share and a year-over-year growth rate of 21%, surpassing brands including Oppo and Apple.

MANILA, Philippines — Global smartphone brand vivo was named the #1 smartphone brand in China for 2021 according to Hong Kong-based global analytics firm Counterpoint Research. The brand’s growth was attributed to its strong offline penetration and expansive product portfolio strategy.

The same study, released this month, showed vivo ranking second in China’s smartphone market with a 19% market share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the Philippines, vivo also grew and is expected to continue its growth trajectory in 2022 with the arrival of new products including the V23 Series released in February.