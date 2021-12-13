Snap precious moments this holiday season with the new vivo Y76 5G

The new vivo Y76 5G seamlessly combines style with functionality

MANILA, Philippines — The holiday season is the perfect time to reconnect with the most important people in your life. Whether you’re bonding with your family and friends in a cute restaurant, at home or while on that long overdue vacation, capturing and sharing those memories make the experience something you can look back on.

Gift yourselves the ability to capture real moments and meaningful connections with the newest vivo Y76 5G—the perfect companion to enjoy every day from the ordinary to the extra special.

Focus on the moment

Never miss a moment especially this holiday season with the vivo Y76 5G’s Dual-View Video feature that allows users to simultaneously use the front and rear camera when taking videos.

The AI editor meanwhile takes the fuss out of creating videos by stitching captured moments together intuitively so the user can focus on creating and enjoying experiences and just being in the moment.

You never have to wonder if you got the shot as the Y76 5G’s Ultra Stable Video feature stabilizes phone motion so you get the best shots of the holiday dance party and more.

So, with the vivo Y76 5G, go ahead and take a family photo near the Christmas tree, take a photo (or video) of your holiday OOTDs or take a video showing the moment the family digs into the lechon or a video of you and your loved ones doing everything together without worrying if the shots turn out beautiful.

Focus on your passions

Beyond its amazing camera capabilities and features, the vivo Y76 5G is also the perfect smartphone companion with its 8GB + 4GB Extended RAM, users are sure to never run out of memory for all the things they do--from working to gaming, or simple surfing or streaming. Never compromise on what makes you happy and which memories to store with the smartphone’s 128GB storage.

Packed holiday schedule? No problem as the device’s 44W Fast Charge allows you to do more by charging your device from 0% to 70% in just 30 minutes. You never have to miss a moment or worry about running out of juice.

To make the holidays even more rewarding and festive, every purchase of select vivo smartphones, including the Y76 5G, qualifies for the brand’s Rush of Luck digital scratch-off promotion until January 16, 2022, where over 40,000 prizes will be given away.

With the vivo Y76 5G, you can share your moments to the people you love or to the world.

So get the newest vivo phone now—available in all vivo stores and kiosks nationwide and via its official online shops in Lazada and Shopee.

For more information about the vivo Y76 5G and the Rush of Luck promo, visit www.vivoglobal.ph and follow vivo’s official social media pages.