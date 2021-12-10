5 best tech gifts that will make you the coolest ninong, ninang this Christmas

It can be a hassle thinking about presents, but Philstar.com curated a list of the best tech gifts and the best deals from the ASUS ROG Share 2021 campaign!

MANILA, Philippines — Growing up, we all had our favorite ninongs and ninangs. Truth be told, they became our favorites based on the presents that they give us during Christmas.

Then, the coolest godparents are the ones who give the best toys or the highest pamasko. Today, however, in our gadget-obsessed generation, tech gifts are undoubtedly some of the most sought-after gifts ninongs and ninangs could give!

It can be a hassle thinking about presents, but Philstar.com curated a list of the best tech gifts and the best deals from the ASUS Share 2021 campaign!

Here are gadget gifts for you and your inaanaks, so “tech the halls” this season!

1. ASUS Zenbook 13 OLED

Known for its true-to-life color OLED display with an incredibly compact, thin and light design, the ASUS Zenbook 13 OLED is available in AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series or Intel 11th generation processors that are sure to be loved by those looking for powerful all-around performance laptop for work and entertainment.

Now available at a friendlier starting price of P54,995, this gift is even bundled with free Backjoy core traction + Hydroflask worth P6,700 to make your work from home set-up more comfortable.

2. ASUS Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip

If you have a fab inaanak, and you want to be a part of their journey to being the internet’s next big star, you might want to give them the ASUS Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip.

Built with sharp cameras, best-in-class stereo speakers and powered by the flagship snapdragon 888 CPU these phones will truly make the bagets merry. The Zenfone 8 is the unique compact flagship offering from the returning brand, while the Zenfone 8 Flip has the unique triple flipping camera mechanism for amazing front selfies and videos.

They won’t hurt your budget either as these come with P10,000 store discount plus free JBL Go 3 worth over P3,000!

3. ROG Strix Scar 17

We know how our parents would often reprimand us before whenever we get so addicted to computer games. For a change, be the supportive godparents you wished you had by gifting a gaming laptop that the budding gamers would love.

The ROG Strix Scar 15 and 17 are the perfect gift for serious gamers as they compete at the highest level of Pro gaming and the latest Triple A games such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 with its powerful AMD Ryzen 5900HX CPU and GeForce RTX 3080 GPU for superior speed and performance.

Grab this premium gaming laptop starting at P109,995 and get your gaming set-up complete with its awesome freebies TUF router + Xbox Controller worth P13,000+.

4. ROG Phone 5 Classic

Speaking of games, the ROG Phone 5 is the gaming beast your inaanak would love to have if they’re into Mobile Legends, Wild Rift or Call of Duty Mobile.

Well-desired for its speed with the Snapdragon 888 CPU, 144hz AMOLED display and monster 6000 battery, AirTrigger 5 controls and GameFX Audio System, this ROG Phone 5 will take anyone’s gaming to a new dimension. And the good news is that you can gift this starting for only P34,995 with free ROG Cetra II Core worth over P3,000.

5. Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED / Zenbook Duo 14

Now, if you really want to take gifting to the highest level, the ASUS Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED and the Zenbook Duo 14 will be extremely difficult to top.

RELATED: From e-learning to working from home and creating content: There’s an ASUS laptop for every need

The Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED is perfect for the professional artists in the family which also comes in 4K OLED display that gives best-in-class colors for their creative outputs and is also powered by Intel Core i9 processor and NVDIA GeForce RTX 3070 to handle any heavy software smoothly.

For your techy inaanak who is the best hustler when it comes to multitasking, the Pro Duo also comes in another model which features the same unique dual-screen—the Zenbook Duo 14.



ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 and Duo 14 are both built with versatility in mind. They're a perfect choice for any occasion.

And in case you think this is too cool to gift to anyone and would rather buy this for yourself, the device now comes with lots of freebies namely ASUS Zenscreen, ASUS Router and Marshall Wireless Headset Major IV (all worth up to P26,000+) while the Duo 14 comes with ASUS router and Marshall Headset Major IV (worth up to P14,000+) which you can gift to others instead!

Light up the holidays with ASUS Share 2021

ASUS Philippines has just officially marked the holiday season with its Share 2021 Holiday Promotion that runs until Jan. 15, 2022.

This Christmas season campaign aims to offer limited-time exclusive lifestyle bundle packages and discounts of up to worth P90,000 on featured ASUS, Republic Of Gamers laptops and mobile phones.

Check out these other devices up for grabs with bundles and discounts.

< >

Whether for you or for your loved ones, ASUS’ line-up of consumer laptops is undeniably some of the best gifts you could ever ask for this holiday. Make this Christmas the merriest yet for you by getting these best tech gifts available today!

For more details about ASUS and ROG Share 2021, mechanics, and participating products, visit the Share 2021 microsite at https://asus.woobox.com/ph/share2021