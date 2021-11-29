



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Gadgets

                        
The Tecno way of winning AI camera technology race for future

                        

                        
Philstar.com
November 29, 2021 | 2:05pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
The TECNO way of winning AI camera technology race for future
Step into the TAIVOS Imaging Lab to learn about the cool technology behind CAMON 18’s clear and steady, advanced AI Camera
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Cameras and mobile technology have always been symbiotic, and have heavily influenced the development of modern smartphones. This effectively means that any manufacturer who is able to provide leading, cutting-edge mobile imaging solutions for smartphones will be able to determine what the future of smartphones will look like.



This is why Tecno started TAIVOS Labs, focusing on innovative and cutting-edge technological breakthroughs for mobile imaging technology. Tecno’s labs have been involved in numerous in-depth research and analysis that contributed to many of the new camera innovations that we see today.



We talked to Jiangtao Li, Senior Director of Tecno Imaging Product and Head of Tecno TAIVOS™ Labs, to learn more about the lab, and also to learn about how he reimagines the future of mobile camera technology. 



TAIVOS™ Lab, short for Tecno AI Vision Optimization Solution Lab, was set up to enhance photography and videography through the latest technology. When asked about how the lab came about, Li said, “Based on these grand objectives, our TAIVOS laboratory studies our devices extensively to make some deeper innovations that our users will enjoy and benefit from. We want to redefine how the mobile camera is perceived and what it can do for our users.”







Jiangtao Li, Senior Director of Tecno Imaging Product and Head of Tecno TAIVOS™ leads the smartphone brand to enhance mobile photography and videography through the latest technology.  

Photo Release









With this goal in mind, one of Tecno's grand challenges it had to overcome was to cater to the many varying views of beauty over different regions and cultures, combining the best of the past and the present. 



With this awareness that beauty can be subjective and individualized, Tecno added more than 200 professionals to its research team, successfully producing more than 6,120 Evaluation Scenarios spanning 115 countries. 



According to Li, Tecno is putting in so much effort because it is not enough to advance technology. Still, it is essential to build it with diversity in mind so that everyone can enjoy and utilize mobile imaging technology together. 



TAIVOS™ Lab’s final products have continually exceeded the expectations of consumers, producing many successful commercialized features. Specifically, Tecno TAIVOS™ certified cameras could reach a remarkable 4,500 fine-tuning settings thanks to the 3A Algorithm and ISP (Image Signal Processor) module. 



Pictures that are inclusive of all demographics and all three primary skin types, particularly those with darker skin tones, are sharpened. A comprehensive Material Library covers nine skin types and 76 categories so that everyone, regardless of demographic, gets to enjoy these improved features. On Tecno’s CAMON 18 Premier, these optimizations enable excellent visuals even in low-light situations.







TAIVOS™ Lab’s innovative deep technologies are also evident in its Image Algorithm Technology. Using AI algorithms for Image Super-Resolution, low-resolution images caused by digital zoom can be recovered. As a result, even for those with close to no photography skills, images on Tecno’s upcoming flagship will turn out to be more explicit, richer in detail, and more true-to-life than ever before.

Photo Release









Another breakthrough of Tecno TAIVOS™ Lab is in the advancement of the Screen Inspection Process. Tecno screens and cameras are fine-tuned for up to a half-year apiece throughout this procedure to provide users with the most bright and compelling colors.



This has brought about many learnings for Tecno's, as lighting is one major issue for mobile camera users that inhibits them from creating professional-level photos and videos. Li wants to democratize the pleasures of taking a good picture, and technology can be a significant aid to people looking to gain confidence in their photography skills.



TAIVOS™ Lab has also patented various technologies to support the innovative ideas churned out by the lab. For example, featured inside the upcoming CAMON 18 Premier is a self-developed Galileo Algorithm Engine. Thanks to this new engine, Tecno says that users can enjoy ultra-long-distance shooting effects comparable to astronomical telescopes and pixel-level image segmentation accuracy, all from the comfort of the smartphone in their pocket.



Li shares: “TAIVOS started five years ago when we established a project department at that time, and then we began to accumulate our data from that time. We have a huge database, and compared to the entire industry, the quality of this database is high because, firstly, it is very focused. Secondly, we are spending a lot of energy to label the data. After we accumulate and label the data, we can do so much more to improve on what we have so that our users will always have the best.”



That data becomes helpful in applications such as a cutting-edge gender recognition feature that comes packed in the CAMON 18 Premier. For example, with a complete understanding that males and females have unique facial traits and different desires when taking selfies, the gender recognition AI protects the details of your natural features – men with beards can enhance them. At the same time, women can enable the technology to deliver beautiful lashes.







The highly-anticipated TECNO CAMON 18 Series launched in the Philippines this November, bringing an array of exciting innovations developed by the TAIVOS lab to consumers around the country.

Photo Release









Li concludes: “TAIVOS™ Lab has allowed us to enable our users to analyze and recombine photos on a pixel level, bringing out the best photos for our users. Now with the Camon 18 Premier, we are extending this technology to video. Hardware is only half the battle. We work incessantly to improve our software to bring the best user experience to our customers. TAIVOS™ Lab is at the forefront of mobile imaging technology today, and we will keep you excited for years and decades to come.”



CAMON 18: TECNO Mobile’s most advanced pro-camera phone to date



As the most advanced pro-camera phone to come out of Tecno Mobile’s Camon line, the Camon 18 Series is perfect for filmmakers, and anyone who loves taking videos using their smartphones.



Video enthusiasts will certainly enjoy the experience of shooting with Camon 18P’s 48MP clear and steady video camera, and its 13MP 50mm pro portrait camera. The Camon 18 variant is another great choice for mobile videography and photography, with its 48MP multi-function triple camera. Camon 18 also comes in an exciting new Iris Purple colorway that women are sure to love.



Camon 18P and Camon 18 are available at the Tecno Mobile PH Official Store in Shopee Mall, the TECNO Mobile Flagship Store in Lazada, and select Tecno stores. Camon 18P is priced at P10,990, while the Camon 18 variant retails for P9,499. Also check out the ‘Movie Master’ Camon 18 Premier with Stabilized Gimbal Camera, which retails for P15,990. 



 



Stay updated on all the latest promos when you like and follow Tecno Mobile Philippines on Facebook. Visit www.tecno-mobile.com/ph to learn more about your favorite Tecno Mobile smartphones and gadgets.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      CAMERA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 The Tecno way of winning AI camera technology race for future
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
42 minutes ago

                              
                              
The Tecno way of winning AI camera technology race for future


                              

                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Step into the TAIVOS Imaging Lab to learn about the cool technology behind Camon 18’s clear and steady, advanced AI...

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Master mobile photography with vivo X70 co-engineered with ZEISS lenses - here's how!
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
Master mobile photography with vivo X70 co-engineered with ZEISS lenses - here's how!


                              

                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
The latest flagship phone, co-engineered by leading optics company ZEISS, gives professional photographers and casual consumers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              From fashion to passion: 5 ways Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE lets you own your style
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
From fashion to passion: 5 ways Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE lets you own your style


                              
                              

                              

                                 
11 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Gadgets

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A peek into the future: What&rsquo;s next for OPPO and its approach to technology?
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 days ago

                              
                              
A peek into the future: What’s next for OPPO and its approach to technology?


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 19 days ago                              


                                                            
From launching OPPO Find 7 and the VOOC flash charging feature during their first year in the country, OPPO has evolved to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Catch special bundles, huge discounts for CAMON 18 on TECNO Mobile sale this 11.11
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
20 days ago

                              
                              
Catch special bundles, huge discounts for CAMON 18 on TECNO Mobile sale this 11.11


                              

                                 20 days ago                              


                                                            
Now is the best time to get your hands on the new ‘Movie Master’ CAMON 18 smartphone!

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TECNO introduces ultra-steady Gimbal camera in newest CAMON 18 series
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
20 days ago

                              
                              
TECNO introduces ultra-steady Gimbal camera in newest CAMON 18 series


                              

                                 20 days ago                              


                                                            
TECNO, a rising global smartphone brand, releases its newest CAMON 18 series in the Philippines.

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with