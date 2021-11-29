Make Christmas more joy-full for loved ones with OPPO

Check out this list of gadgets from the Joy-Full OPPO Sale and Roulette Raffle to get you started on your Christmas gift-giving.

MANILA, Philippines — While we continued to spend most of this year cooped up in our homes for safety from threats of the virus, we always have to celebrate the holidays with warmth and joy.

One way to rekindle the joys of Christmas is to share gifts to our loved ones. With everyone becoming more digital now, there’s no better way to make the holiday merrier than to gift them with a smart device.

This holiday season, OPPO is treating users to special discounts and freebies on handphones, earphones and wearables perfect for you and your loved ones. Check out this list of gadgets from the Joy-Full OPPO Sale and Roulette Raffle to get you started on your Christmas gift-giving:

For the content creators: OPPO Reno6 Series

The OPPO Reno6 Series is comprised of the OPPO Reno6 5G and OPPO Reno6 Z 5G, both of which are powered by AI Camera features that make for a perfect companion for the social media-savvy and content-focused creators.

Dubbed the AI Portrait expert, the Reno6 Series features an AI Triple Rear Camera setup, including a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP macro camera, plus a 32MP selfie camera.

Taking videography and phoneography to a new level, the Reno6 Series adds professional flair to your videos with its AI camera features, such as Bokeh Flare Portrait, AI Palette and Portrait Beautification, so you can capture moments in vibrant, crystal-clear detail.

Specs:

6.43-inch full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution



90Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling experience



Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor



8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage



4,300 mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support

For the gamers: OPPO A94

With a clear display and fast processors for entertainment and gaming, streaming and playing your favorite game for hours is not a problem with the OPPO A94.

Powered by MediaTek Helio P95 Octa-core Processor, you can be fully immersed in your games with all the smooth HD graphics and optimized network latency, with none of the lag. Plus, the A94 keeps you in the zone, thanks to its Game Focus Mode that blocks non-essential notifications, and Bullet Screen Message which leaves your play uninterrupted.

You also don’t need to worry about battery consumption, as the A94 comes with a 4310 mAh battery and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, which together, can give you up to 2.9 hours of streaming on just a five-minute charge.

Specs:

Ultra Slim body features 43-inch, FHD+ AMOLED display



60Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch selfie camera



MediaTek Helio P95 octa-core processor



8GB RAM and 128GB storage



4310 mAh battery with fast 30W charging



Super Power Saving Mode for phone calls with only 5% of battery

For the music enthusiasts: OPPO earbuds and headphones

Music is one of the most important things in a person’s life. When we want to “get away from the world,” we can simply put on our headphones, listen to our favorite songs, and escape into another world.

Thankfully, OPPO offers a range of headphones and earbuds to suit every need and want of users today.

The OPPO Enco Free headphones are designed for total wireless freedom. It integrates seamlessly with your smartphone for optimized listening whether for work or play. Incredibly easy to use, simply double-tap either side to answer calls, or switch music on or off, and slide your finger up and down the earphones’ stem to adjust volume.

Meanwhile, OPPO Enco W31 allows you to unleash the power of music. With just a few taps, you can change the audio mode, skip to the next song, or activate your smartphone’s voice assistant. What’s more, you can enjoy using these earphones the whole day. For a full charge, you can play music for up to 15 hours or talk up to 12 hours.

Finally, you can turn off the noise with the OPPO Enco W51. The OPPO Enco W51 is a wireless earphone with premium features, most notably the active noise cancellation. With system-wide audio quality compensation algorithm that avoids loss of audio quality from noise reduction techniques, the earphones offer quality restoration of the audio for clean and uncompromised audio performance.

For the health conscious: OPPO Band B1

Activate your health with the OPPO Band B1. The OPPO Band is an exercise band that allows you to keep track of your health, maintain your active lifestyle and still be stylish.

It can monitor the oxygen levels in your blood, monitor your heart rate and sleeping. It also receives notifications so that you don’t ever miss important calls or messages. Set your alarm, receive the weather report of the day, play your music, or find your phone with ease. You can even take photos using the band like a remote control.

Features:

12 workout modes



Acceleration sensor to record exercise duration, distance and other metrics



Water resistant for up to 50m

Indeed, OPPO offers so many gadgets that any on-the-go person would enjoy. These smartphones and smart devices are the perfect Christmas gifts to help yourself and loved ones keep up with fun lifestyles in 2022.

Until December 31, get exclusive sales on OPPO handphones, earphones and wearables for you and your loved ones with the Joy-Full OPPO Sale! Buy any OPPO smartphone worth P9,500 and below and get P700 off discount on any OPPO IoT products such as the OPPO Band and Enco earbuds.

Buy an OPPO smartphone worth P9,500 and above, and you are qualified to join the Joy-Full OPPO Roulette Raffle! Get a chance to win a P700 discount voucher for any OPPO IoT device, a G25 earphone, or 32GB Kingston Canvas Select Plus Memory Card.

For more information and a full list of the deals and promos, visit the OPPO official website www.oppo.com/ph, official Facebook page, or any OPPO store nationwide.