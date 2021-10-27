



































































 




   

   









Gadgets

                        
Review: Is the new Apple Watch Series 7 worth it?

                        

                        
Seph Asong - Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 6:31pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
MANILA, Philippines — The long-awaited Apple Watch Series 7 has arrived in stores recently and it has some new upgrades worth considering if you’re eyeing to purchase a new smartwatch. 



As announced by Apple during its second fall event last month, their multifaceted smartwatch now has thinner bezels to make way for a larger display, a faster-charging battery, and a more durable body that’s built for action-seeking users. 



Similar to its newly released iPhone 13, Apple has retained the legacy design despite earlier reports of a massive revamp to keep up with the rest of the new iPhone line. 



These updates could be disappointing for those who have been expecting to see something different this year, however, if you’ve been a true Apple fan, by now you would know that the Cupertino-based tech giant only makes small changes year-over-year to most of its products; just enough to keep its loyal customers excited.



Here is a quick checklist for you to know before buying the new Apple Watch Series 7. 



A larger display



The series 7 has a 20% larger screen compared to its predecessor, which was a similar update on the series 4 a few years ago. This allows for more readable notifications and watch faces, which makes Apple watches more flexible as it offers different built-in static and dynamic watch faces, with an option to download more, so you can easily match your work and play lifestyle.  



According to Apple, 50% more text can be fit on-screen, while the display is 70% brighter indoors in always-on mode. 



With a larger screen, Apple has included an on-screen full keyboard that will pop up when you enter a text. The actual physical screen is now curved at the corner, which is quite noticeable. 



A fast-charging battery



Probably one of the biggest disappointments on the new Apple Watch Series 7 is that it still boasts the same 18-hour battery life similar to the previous versions. This is helpful if you have forgotten to charge the watch the night before. 



According to Apple, the Series 7 should charge from 0% to 80% in 45 minutes and to 100% in 75 minutes. 



A much durable build



The series promises more flexibility as it expands on durability by keeping the WR50 rating, but bumps the dust rating up to IP6X, which means that it is completely sealed off from dust and doesn’t allow any particles inside. 



Similar to Series 6, Series 7 is swim-proof and waterproof, which is perfect if you’re someone who wants to monitor your heart rate during pool swim or open water swimming workouts. 



In addition, Apple claims that the display is by far their most crack-resistant, allowing the wearer to move freely without the worry of breaking the watch’s screen. 



Conclusion



WatchOS 8 runs symbiotically with the series 7 as all the pre-loaded apps open quickly, it promptly illuminates the display when you raise your hand, and Siri responds instantaneously and can handle dictation requests much better. 



Apart from having a larger display and fast-charging capability, the Apple watch series 7 now offers more color choices: available in five brand new aluminum case colors, including midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and red. 



The Apple Watch Series 7 isn’t really a huge leap from series 6 so you might want to consider if the above-mentioned upgrades are worth spending for. 



The 41mm starts at P22,990, going up to P25,990 depending on the strap. The 45mm starts at P24,990, going up to P27,990 depending on the strap. Local store availability will be later this year. 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      APPLE WATCH
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
