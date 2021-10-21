



































































 




   

   









Gadgets

                        
Mobile photography like a pro? Possible with vivo X70 co-engineered with ZEISS

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 21, 2021 | 10:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Mobile photography like a pro? Possible with vivo X70 co-engineered with ZEISS
Capture your best moments with the Next Imagery Master, vivo X70 that features an amazing camera technology co-engineered with leading German optics company, ZEISS.
Photo Release

                        

                           
With its best-in-class camera technology, it’s nearly impossible to take bad photos with the vivo X70



MANILA, Philippines — People have long been fascinated with photography as it freezes a special moment in time that evokes feelings and memories which is why people have also been looking for that smartphone that allows them to take the best images.



Enter the vivo X70, the device that lets users master the "Xceptional" with its amazing camera technology co-engineered with leading German optics company, ZEISS.



Capture the best images no matter the situation



The vivo X70 combines flagship performance and photography technology in one sleek package.



With its Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera together with the VIS 5-Axis Ultra Stable Video that reduces frame crop, users can take photos and videos even when they’re in the thick of the moment—whether they’re running, swimming, or just having the time of their lives—the stabilization features allow users to take stable images and videos.



And with its custom Sony IMX766V sensor, users are assured that no detail will be missed when taking their shot.



Never worry if it’s too dark to take pictures as the device has Extreme Night Vision capabilities that provide users the flexibility to adjust brightness settings and even exposure intensity before taking the photo to ensure that they’re capturing the moment from simply hanging out with friends at night, or trying their hand at night time wildlife photography.







Master the 'Xceptional' in everyday with the next level camera of vivo X70.

Photo Release









Unleashing the photographer in its users is at the crux of the development of X70.



It empowers even the most amateur photographers with technology to help them get their start and take good photos, which is why the smartphone comes equipped with ZEISS optics and ZEISS Style Portraits (Distagon, Planar, Sonnar and Biotar).



These portrait styles help bring out the beauty of its subject and its surroundings and help bring out the creativity of the photographer in every photo they take.



Capture the best performance



With such amazing camera features under the X70 hood, it’s no surprise that it’s called the Next Imagery Master. But beyond being the phone that elevates mobile photography to the next level, the vivo X70 also contains top-notch features that ensure that it also has world-class performance.



Taking the perfect shot can be hard and it may require a lot of patience, which is why the newest entrant to the X series comes with a 4,400mAh battery capable of 44W flash charge so users can have enough juice all day to get that shot.



The device also comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, making it perfect for multitasking and storing large amounts of photos and videos, never compromising again on which stays and which will be deleted.



The combined expertise of vivo and ZEISS in the X70 showed that users can keep taking photos and videos of what matters to them and what catches their eyes all while having a device that can keep up with them.



The vivo X70 is now available for P34,999 in all vivo kiosks and branches nationwide as well as the vivo Official Stores in Lazada and Shopee.



 



