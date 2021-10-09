Be one of the first to get your hands on the vivo X70. Hereâ€™s how to pre-order

Be one of the first to get your hands on the vivo X70. Here’s how to pre-order

Get ready to get your hands on best-in-class mobile photography technology of the vivo X70 co-engineered with Zeiss

MANILA, Philippines — Capture life’s colorful adventures and master exceptional mobile photography on the vivo X70 powered by Zeiss technology, now available through pre-order at your nearest vivo concept store or kiosk nationwide from October 9 to 15.

With its Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera that uses the superior technology of Zeiss optics, the newest entry to the X series is designed to produce high-quality images even through the toughest conditions such as low light and constant movement.

The Zeiss Superb Night Camera and AI Algorithm, meanwhile, allows you to enhance your night shots by previewing and manually adjusting exposure intensity and brightness.

Special moments can happen so fast that you also need a camera that can keep up with movement. The vivo X70 presents cinematic-level video features such as the Gimbal Reset Technology that offers stabilization angles and reduces the frame crop to prevent shaky videos.

It also supports standard HDR10+ video, editing and broadcasting, and full-path support with its software algorithms.

When it is time to share your video masterpiece, it stays true to its colors and your artistic vision. The Zeiss Pro Cinematic Mode lets you express your creative side with video log mode, zoom supporting SAT, focus distance, adjustable audio level and immersive surveillance video interface.

The vivo X70 features Fluorite AG craftsmanship in Cosmic Black and Aurora Dawn with a sleek and slim 3D look and a flexible screen. With its high-ranking 6nm flagship-level chip vivo 5G platform, flash charge and super-long battery life at a 120Hz Refresh Rate, you can keep sharing your stories with vivid detail.

Pre-order details and pricing

The vivo X70 is priced at P34,999. Those who want to be the first to get their hands on The Next Imagery Master can get a premium freebie of one garment steamer starting October 9.

Customers must make sure to place their orders via vivo concept stores or kiosks nationwide and pay a P500 down payment in exchange for a voucher that ensures that an X70 is theirs to claim starting Oct. 6, 2021.

The down payment is non-refundable for cash and card transactions while down payment is refundable for rejected customers from Financial Partners Transactions.

Customers may claim the vivo X70 including the pre-order freebie in the store where they placed the pre-order after paying the balance amount less the P500 down payment in cash or credit and present the original pre-order voucher, the official receipt of the down payment amount, and a valid, government-issued ID that matches the details on the receipt and voucher.

An authorized representative may claim the pre-ordered unit and freebie by presenting the following: valid, government-issued IDs of the original customers and their representative, a signed authorization letter, original pre-order voucher and the official receipt of the down payment amount.

Experience The Next Imagery Master and own "Xceptional" living, captured in excellent quality with unparalleled camera technology, and indulge in your own world with the new TWS 2e (P2,999) wireless earphones that allow you to listen to great sounds that resonate with you.

For more information about the powerful features of the vivo X70, visit https://www.vivoglobal.ph/phone/vivo-X70/, and vivo Philippines on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.