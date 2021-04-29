THE BUDGETARIAN
Filipino couple launches free Community Pantry Finder app
Community Pantry Finder app
Community Pantry Finder app screenshot

Filipino couple launches free Community Pantry Finder app

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2021 - 7:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino software developer and his wife created an app for people looking for a community pantry in their vicinity. 

Karl Jamoralin and his wife Carms Fernandez-Jamoralin recently unveiled the Community Pantry Finder available for free download on Google Play Store.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Karl said he created the app to help others in his own little way. 

“I just like to help in my own little way. Seeing community pantries pop up last week, I thought maybe an app might help people who are looking for community pantries to either send or receive supplies to locate them,” he explained. 

 

 

Carms said they thought of helping the bayanihan initiative without leaving home. 

“Over the weekend, Karl and I were thinking of ways to help the Community Pantry PH without having to leave home. My amazing husband came up with this equally amazing app. If you are thinking of donating and/or volunteering, this is for you,” she shared.

The app provides each community pantry's location, contact numbers, stocks available as well as donation details. 

Karl said he will update the locator regularly.

