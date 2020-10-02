The new vivo Y20i won't weigh your style down, it'll elevate it

MANILA, Philippines – Even if it’s packed with a powerful processor, innovative gaming technology, and an industry-standard camera setup, the vivo Y20i is elegantly designed with eye-popping colors on a lightweight body.

The latest addition to the best-selling Y-series boasts of two stunning color options that are sure to complement and even elevate modern lifestyles.

Dawn White is a bright and lively hue inspired by soft morning horizons. With this dazzling design that exhibits an outpouring of light, the smartphone invites users to brighten the world with their style every day.

Nebula Blue, on the other hand, was inspired by the deep universe. This blue and purple gradient design inspires users to explore their imagination and unleash their creativity.

These color options not only complements the user’s style, but the sleek and lightweight body of the smartphone as well. The vivo Y20i weighs approximately 192.3g with dimensions of 164.41×76.32×8.41mm. This makes it ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in a user’s hand.

The Android 10-powered smartphone also contains a side mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock technology for convenient phone unlocking and an unhampered view of its magnificent rear design.

The vivo Y20i is available for pre-order until its official release on October 4 through the official vivo Shoppee store, the official vivo Lazada store, or through vivo concept stores, exhibits, kiosks and multi-brand stores nationwide. Pre-order today and get premium headphones plus an adorable “little V” USB night-light.

To learn more about the Y20i, visit vivoglobal.ph.