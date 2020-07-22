Latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones by Sony now in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Sony Philippines announces the local availability of its latest wireless noise-cancelling headphones, the WH-CH710N, for a hassle-free listening experience.

“We are proud to deliver Sony’s latest audio innovations, created with our great customers in mind. This new model offers more ways to experience Sony’s noise cancelling technology,” said Yukihiro Kitajima, general manager for Video and Sound Division, Consumer Business Group, Sony Electronics Asia Pacific.

The Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC) constantly analyzes environmental ambient sound components, and automatically selects the most effective noise cancelling that will help you focus at work and enjoy your go-to playlist.

Additionally, dual microphones feeding forwards and backwards mean the WH-CH710N headphones catch more ambient sounds than ever before.

Near Field Communication (NFC™) lets users start streaming their music with just one touch while a built-in Li-ion battery allows for up to 35 hours of audio on a single charge.

With quick charging, customers get 60 minutes of playback from just 10 minutes of charging.

A metal slider lets users adjust their headphones to fit perfectly, while soft, oval-shaped earpads mean they’ll never need to take a break from their favorite music.

WH-CH710N is now available in the Philippines in all Sony Centers and dealers nationwide for P7,999.