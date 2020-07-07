Telco company: Staying at home puts kids at greater risk for cybercrime

MANILA, Philippines (As released) — With community quarantine guidelines in place, families are expected to use the Internet more as they stay safe at home. This puts them at greater risk for bullying, threats, and crimes, according to telecommunications giant Globe.

To help minimize the risk and promote responsible digital citizenship, the company recently held its first "Kids & Tech: Parenting in the Digital Age," an exclusive webinar that taught families to become savvy consumers of social media and technology.

The panel included representatives from Globe myBusiness: Georges Dizon, Business Enablement and Training Manager, and Maybe Lynn Tarroja, Customer Development Manager. The webinar was moderated by Kristen Dimayuga, the program lead for education of the company's Corporate Communications Group.

Together, the panelists shared the Parent Module, a family-oriented approach to digital citizenship. It follows the framework of the Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP), a series of workshops taught to students on how to help cultivate a safer online environment. In the webinar, guests learned about the common risks of going online and how to protect themselves.

Dealing with bullying

A United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF) study found that cyberbullying affects 70% of youth around the world. Children may feel embarrassed to open up about it to their parents, so adult figures must be careful in dealing with this type of situation.

“We need to clarify what happened, why it happened, and who is involved,” shared Dizon. “We also need to offer support in a positive way. It’s important for children to talk to a trusted adult, whether it’s a parent, a teacher, or an organization like Bantay Bata.”

Your information is valuable

Hackers can get into users’ accounts by using the information users share online. These include private details like full names, birthdays and phone numbers, which can be linked to passwords.

To prevent this, Dizon advised having a strong password that has uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. Avoid passwords related to birthdays and other important dates.

“Always remember to log out of your account, set your accounts to private, and be mindful of your surroundings when typing your password,” he added.

Other information can also be used as weapons. Travel dates and photos of expensive items like jewelry can alert potential thieves of empty homes filled with valuables. Posting car photos with plate numbers allow anyone to trace personal data.

Be wary of hashtags

Parents are advised to protect their children from predators by not using hashtags that will put their privacy in danger. Hashtags like #cutekids and #bathtime can be used by sexual predators to look for their next victim.

There is forever online

Any content that people post on the internet will be there forever. While platforms allow its users to delete their content, others can download or take screenshots of photos and videos.

“Make sure your account is private and to always think twice before posting anything. Don’t spend too much time on social media,” Dizon suggested.

Rely on credible news sites

There are websites pretending to be credible news platforms online. Before clicking on it or sharing, it is a good idea to gauge whether the platform is reliable. Always rely on trusted news sites that deliver well-researched and factual data.

Know the organizations that can help

It is important to keep the numbers of organizations that can help. Examples include #2919 for Hopeline Philippines and #163 for Bantay Bata. Both are toll-free numbers for Globe and TM subscribers. — As released