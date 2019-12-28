Robinsons Appliances now sells drones

MANILA, Philippines — Vloggers, videographers, photographers and even hobbyists now invest on drones to produce innovative and creative online content.

Whether for photography or videography, the drone enables them to capture and showcase unique aerial views of favorite subjects—resorts, tourist attractions, and even industrial locations.

As this trend continues to grow, Robinsons Appliances sought the opportunity to bring this latest technology closer to the local market.

Partnering with today’s leading distributor of drones in the country, DJI, Robinsons Appliances offers today’s latest technology allowing consumers to produce aerial shots affordably.

DJI's lineup of drone cameras includes the compact yet powerful Mavic Mini, the perfect companion in capturing moments effortlessly and in an elevated way. Together with the easy-to-use DJI Fly app, enjoy a simplified flying experience and a perspective like no other.

Check out the Mavic Mini and the latest models of DJI Drones and Osmo at the Robinsons Appliances Holiday Exhibit at Level 2, Robinsons Galleria Cebu happening until December 31.

Score up to 10% discount on select models which you can pay for up to 12 months, 0% installment. Additionally, Robinsons Rewards members and app users get up to 1,000 additional Rewards Points with every purchase of select models.

Robinsons Appliances is one of the leading appliances and consumer electronics retailers in the Philippines today. With over 90 stores nationwide, it continues to offer great assortment of top-quality products that complement the lifestyle of its customers and improve services to provide innovative method in satisfying unique customer needs.

For more information, visit www.robinsonsappliances.com.ph or follow Robinsons Appliances on Facebook (Robinsons Appliances) or Instagram (@Robappliances) for the latest updates about drones and offers on other appliances and gadgets.