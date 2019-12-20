New Year, fresh start: 7 gadgets to kick off 2020

MANILA, Philippines — 2019 is full of profound and life-changing moments — truly an unforgettable year. As it’s coming to an end, many are determined to start the year right. Some are crafting their New Year’s resolutions, while others are taking positive thoughts in.

Finding the perfect present is a challenge. To help your loved ones begin the year right, here are some gift ideas to make 2020 their best.

It may be too early to plan for New Year, but it’s never too early to have a fresh start with Huawei.

A sleek and compact laptop Huawei MateBook 13 (P54,990+)

A laptop is considered as a trustworthy companion, especially for people who are always on the go. These days, finding the right laptop is more than just its aesthetic. Battery life, portability, and an overall competitive performance are some of the qualities to consider.

Lightweight yet portable, the Huawei MateBook 13 is designed for all-day productivity. It delivers a stellar performance due to the new 8th generation (Whiskey Lake) Intel core i7 8565U processor and a battery that lasts up to 10 hours.

But that’s not all; with the MateBook 13’s OneHop feature, you can instantly transfer files to and from your phone. You can upload 500 photos in a minute and a 1-gigabyte video in just 35 seconds. If the images contain text, it can extract them for easy editing.

The MateBook 13 also features a full state-of-the-art screen that can filter up to 30% of blue light to protect your eyesight.

With Huawei’s “Together 2020” promo, you can get a mouse and backpack worth P3,980 when you buy any of the MateBook 13 variants.

Stylish and chic smartphones

Currently, smartphones do more than send texts or respond to calls. It’s now an all-around device that takes high-quality photos, plans schedules, and plays music.

With a lot of smartphones out in the market, Huawei is one of the leading brands today. Among its recent line of smartphones include the Huawei Nova 5T, Huawei Y6S, Huawei P30 Series, and Huawei Mate 30 series.

First choice Huawei Nova 5T (P17,990)

The Huawei Nova 5T is one of Huawei’s most eye-catching smartphones since its design creates an illusion of boundless space. Pushing smartphone design to its limits, its front camera is hidden beneath the screen to maximize overall user experience.

With its four rear-mounted AI cameras, the Nova 5T is made to capture life’s moments at its high-definition best. In addition, this smartphone is a night selfie shooter with a huge 32 megapixel front camera to bring out your natural beauty in both day and night.

With Huawei’s “Together 2020” promo, you can get a CM510 Bluetooth speaker worth P990 when you purchase the Huawei Nova 5T.

Second choice Huawei Y6S (P6,990)

With the Huawei Y6S, you can experience lightning-fast performance powered by its Octa-Core chipset, 64 gigabytes worth of storage, and lush sound quality with its Histen 5.0 surround audio — at an affordable price.

The Y6S also comes with an AI power-saving technology that can make its battery life last longer. It also features a face unlocking and a fingerprint scanner to protect valuable information.

Third choice Huawei P30 Series (P13,900 to P30,000)

The Huawei P30 Series go beyond the limits of smartphone photography with its Leica Quad Camera System. This camera system features a Huawei TOF camera, 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 40-megapixel super sensing camera, and a superzoom lens.

This elegant smartphone is also perfect for adventurous souls since it’s protected with IP68 water and dust resistance. You don’t need to worry about your phone getting drowned or caught in dirt.

Fourth choice Huawei Mate 30 Series (P34,000) | (P50,990)

The Huawei Mate 30 series showcase the best of what Huawei has to offer. This smartphone series offers a gateway to infinite possibilities with its ultra-curved 6.53-inch OLED screen, multi-device collaboration feature, and a powerful Kirin 990 chipset with image signal processor.

But the feature you shouldn’t miss is its eye-catching quad-camera embraced by the smartphone’s halo ring. According to leading smartphone review site DxOMark, the Mate 30 Series scored a rating of 97 for photo quality.

Charging wouldn’t also be a problem through its supercharging system, reverse charging, and wireless car charging.

With Huawei’s “Together 2020” promo, you can get a CM510 Bluetooth speaker worth P990 when you buy any of the Huawei Mate 30 products.

Hassle-free, yet high quality earphones Huawei Freebuds 3 (P8,990)

Earphones have evolved from a smartphone accessory to something that you cannot leave home without. Since listening to music or watching videos are now a favorite pastime of many, finding the best earphones are a must.

As the world’s first open-fit active noise canceling Bluetooth earphones, the Huawei Freebuds 3 features a Kirin A1 chipset to take your audio experience to the next level. It also includes an active noise cancellation feature so that you can be one with the music.

You don’t have to worry about storing the Huawei Freebuds since it’s housed in a round charging case, designed to fit in the palm of your hand or in your pocket.

An all-around smart watch Huawei Watch GT 2 (P9,990+)

Don’t fret about making time count with the Huawei Watch GT series. With features such as Bluetooth calling, in-device music, sleep tracking, and pressure monitoring, this smart watch can qualify as your everyday life assistant.

This smart watch can also be your professional companion for indoor and outdoor activities since it can track your workout and monitor your heart rate. You don’t need to worry about its battery life since the Watch GT 2’s battery life can last for two weeks.

The Huawei Watch GT series is available in two types: Sport Edition and Classic Edition.

To celebrate Christmas and its achievements this year, Huawei is holding its “Together 2020” Christmas promo that includes discounts and freebies for selected smartphones. The promo will run from Nov. 30 to Jan. 5, 2020.

Customers can also enjoy a P2,000 discount on the Huawei Freebuds 3 when they purchase a Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30, and Huawei Nova 5T in selected stores from Nov. 30 to Jan. 5, 2020.

To know more about Huawei’s Together 2020 campaign, you can check out its official website at https://consumer.huawei.com/ph/campaign/together-2020/ or Huawei’s official Facebook page.