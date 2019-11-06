ALLURE
With the Vivo V17 Pro's dual selfie cameras, users will never need selfie sticks to capture “groufies,” even the background behind them.
Photo Release
Vivo V17 Pro’s dual front cameras take selfies to new heights
(Philstar.com) - November 6, 2019 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — There was a time when taking selfies was as basic as capturing one’s close-up image, often to highlight an appearance or a spectacular scenery in the background. As selfie shooters yearned to capture more elements in their frames, they felt limited by the technology of the front-facing cameras.

But in recent years, advancements in optics and software have given birth to front-facing cameras that offer better resolution and image quality, as well as AI-enhanced photography apps. These have transformed selfie shooting, from a mere trend to a skill, an art form even.

Today, companies like Vivo are taking the lead in technology that enhances the smartphone experience—including selfie-shooting—to new and higher levels.

Just a few months after unveiling the V15 Pro with the world’s first 32MP elevating selfie camera and AI triple rear camera, the company has already launched V17 Pro, the second flagship smartphone in its V series of mid-range smartphones.

For nighttime selfies, the front camera gets ample support from Selfie Softlight and an exclusive Super Night Selfie mode for low-light conditions.
Photo Release

Improving upon its predecessor, the V17 Pro boasts of another world’s first: an exclusive pair of front cameras—a 32MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP 105-degree super-wide-angle camera, ensuring clearer and fuller selfies, in whatever environment.

Much like the V15’s selfie optics, the V17 Pro’s dual front cameras are tucked behind the smartphone’s notch-less Super AMOLED Ultra FullView Display, nestled in a wide pop-up mechanism that elevates as quickly as it retracts.

With this, users will never need selfie sticks to capture “groufies” that have splendid panoramic views behind them. All they have to do is access the super-wide-angle camera and “shoot beyond limits.”

For nighttime selfies, the front camera gets ample support from Selfie Softlight that lights up dark images and an exclusive Super Night Selfie mode that captures and combines multiple frames into one image to make one’s face stand out, especially in low-light conditions.

A selfie (right) using the Vivo V17 Pro’s Super Wide-Angle camera captures a fuller background, compared to a typical selfie.
Photo Release

There is also a “Pose Master” feature which suggests several poses to match various photo scenes and backgrounds, making selfies even more creative.

Aside from its elevating dual selfie camera and AI-powered and enhanced selfie apps, the V17 Pro also boasts of AI quad rear cameras—48MP main camera, 8MP super wide-angle, 2MP bokeh, and 2MP super macro camera, which can capture super macro images from a distance of just 4 cm., and super-wide clear images, even in dark surroundings.

 

For inquiries, visit vivoglobal.ph or check www.facebook.com/vivo.phil, www.instagram.com/vivo_philippines, and https://twitter.com/vivo_phil.

 

