Maine Mendoza leads launch of new Vivo V17 Pro flagship

MANILA, Philippines — Leading tech company Vivo has officially introduced its second flagship midrange smartphone, the V17 Pro, in the Philippine market.

The V17 Pro boasts of six cameras, a Super AMOLED display, and a long-life battery with dual-engine fast charging. Its six lenses—including the dual front elevating selfie cameras and AI quad rear cameras—capture fuller and clearer selfies, super macro and super-wide clear images, even in low-light conditions.

“We are excited to finally unveil the Vivo V17 Pro. From enabling Filipinos to level up to expectations through our innovative technology, our latest flagship midrange in the V series now enables Filipinos to shoot beyond limits,” said Charisma Buan, public relations lead for Vivo Philippines, at the grand launch held at the Shangri-La Hotel at The Fort in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The latest Vivo smartphone also boasts of 2400×1080FHD+ Ultra FullView Display and runs on Funtouch OS 9.1.

Photo Release Vivo Philippines executives pose with the new brand ambassador Maine Mendoza during the launch of the new Vivo flagship at the Shangri-La Hotel at The Fort in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE 2.0Ghz octa-core processor, supported by 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, all of which are powered by a 4,100mAh battery, capable of dual-engine fast charging.

Hazel Bascon, vice president for channel sales at Vivo, revealed that the V17 Pro is priced at P21,999 after the preview of a TVC featuring Vivo celebrity ambassador Maine Mendoza.

The TV and movie actress was the event’s special guest as she led Vivo officials and other celebrities in welcoming the V17 Pro.

As a special treat, Vivo officials announced that from October 10 to 18, fans can avail of exciting freebies when they preorder the Vivo V17 Pro exclusively at Shopee or in Vivo stores nationwide.

During the event, renowned photographer Xander Angeles shared his insights on the smartphone’s different lenses while showcasing images he captured using the new Vivo flagship.

Model and actress Chienna Filomeno, singer-songwriter TJ Monterde, and celebrity vlogger siblings Vern and Verniece Enciso also graced the event to discover and experience the V17 Pro’s innovative technology that lets them shoot beyond limits.

Available in Knight Black and Crystal White colorways, the Vivo V17 Pro will be available starting October 19.