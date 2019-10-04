How Millennials and Gen Z can pursue their passions with latest HP laptop

MANILA, Philippines — As the most digitally connected generations in history, Millennials and Gen Zs have developed a mindset that pushes them to break away from the more traditional and defined roles. They, instead, are driven to take control of their future and career.

Whether it’s becoming a graphic designer, an app developer, a blogger, an Instagram influencer, an online shop seller, or a musician—both gens of self-starters have a competitive edge to succeed.

They are unafraid to pursue their passions, especially in business, which has become more doable nowadays. How? By being resourceful and knowing how to use technology to one’s advantage.

Most Millennials and Zillennials take their passion for social media and other online platforms, putting their work and business out there. They do their research and get the information they need online, speeding up the processes and making informed decisions quickly.

They also maximize technology’s mobility and remote connectivity, allowing them to do and share their work, and connect with the right people whenever, wherever.

As one of the most trusted brands in the world of technology, HP understands the passion and drive of these headstrong generations. Hence, the company has built the perfect partner that allows and empowers them to build their own opportunities for success.

This is the HP Pavilion x360.

The HP Pavilion x360 has a durable 360-degree geared hinge that gets in the right position to work, write, watch, and play with its four different modes: Laptop, Stand, Tablet and Tent. Each of these modes will bring the Simultaneous Pen & Touch feature that makes writing, drawing, and touching on the device feels natural.

With the device’s Intel Core i7 processor, it’s easy to get the most complex tasks done and address multitasking. Moreover, all USB ports installed in this model are USB Gen 2 Type-C, ready for faster data transfer speeds to help share files and data within the team as fast as it needs to be.

The laptop also has a solid state drive (SSD) that gives its users faster boot time and better loading speed, and up to 3x faster start-up from sleep and 33% longer battery life.

Millennials and Gen Z can rely on the laptop for their very busy schedules with its faster loading time and without the need to charge as often, even when used heavily or while working on the go.

The HP Pavilion x360 is priced from P38,990 and is available at HP authorized reseller stores located in SM Cyberzone branches nationwide, and online via Lazada or Shopee.