REVIEW: This pink Vivo V15 is blushing with benefits

MANILA, Philippines — Many Filipinos nowadays prefer mid-range smartphones because of the price point and quality. There are a few ones, however, who are savvy enough to search for something that will make them stand out.

Vivo has the perfect choice that is as attractive as it is competitive. This is the limited edition Vivo V15 Pink Blossom, a welcome addition to V15’s line up of Ruby Red and Topaz Blue.

Out of the box, the phone’s blushing pink gradient dominates the back cover, but it also features rose gold accents on the aluminum bezels, around the camera, the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and the pop-up selfie camera.

More than its stunning look, this pink Vivo V15 delivers. In this review, we share five reasons that make the Vivo V15 worth everyone’s attention and appreciation. Who knows, you may end up getting one after reading this.

1. Ultra FullView Display

Another thing’s that very noticeable in Vivo V15 apart from its Pink Blossom color? Its notch-less display. This gives extra room for the already large screen—not to mention the thin bezels on the periphery. With this 90.95% screen-to-body ratio, the 6.53-inch screen real estate is a definite standout.

The wide display is coupled with a tough Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that not only assures protection but, coupled with a 1080 x 2340 resolution, provides exceptionally rich gaming and viewing experience, especially when on the go.

The Vivo V15 is powered by a 2.8-inch sensor, 1.28μm pixels, and an f/1.78 aperture, the AI Triple Camera setup—a 24MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra wide, and 5MP depth camera. Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho

Now your favorite shows on your choice of streaming platform come to you vividly, giving a more immersive experience. This is more than you can ask for when queueing in line or when stuck in traffic.

2. AI-enhanced snapshooting

Powered by a 2.8-inch sensor, 1.28μm pixels, and an f/1.78 aperture, the AI Triple Camera setup—a 24MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra wide, and 5MP depth camera—all deliver great clarity comparable to those of its contemporaries in the mid-range segment.

Also notable is the dedicated AI Night Mode that keeps each photo decently exposed especially in poor lighting conditions. Even with only street lamps and dull ambient lighting from surrounding buildings, you still get good balance, dynamic range and color reproduction that you don’t get from using the camera in default mode.

The 8MP Super Wide Angle Camera gives greater depth and expanded view that’s useful when taking shots of scenic land- and cityscapes.

View of the mountainside from outside of BenCab museum in Tuba Benguet. Photo taken using the Vivo V15. Philstar.com/Gerald Dizon Towering buildings and a general view of the BGC skyline. Photo taken using the Vivo V15. Philstar.com/Gerald Dizon Row of houses and apartments along Leonard Loop in Baguio City. Photo taken using the Vivo V15. Philstar.com/Gerald Dizon Before (left) and after (right) photos taken using the camera's default mode and night mode, respectively. Philstar.com/Gerald Dizon More nature from outside of BenCab Museum. Photo taken using the Vivo V15. Philstar.com/Gerald Dizon < >

When having your photo taken—whether by yourself or with friends—the camera also features an AI Body Shaping option that lets you adjust your figure if you feel the need to.

3. Selfies that pop!

On the front, the Vivo V15 utilizes a unique elevating, motorized 32MP Elevating Selfie Camera that pops up on command when taking selfies.

More than turning heads, the pop-up camera produces great selfies. You can also do away with post-edits like Facetune, as the phone’s AI Face Beauty helps improve your features and at the same time provides a series of portrait lighting effects that really up your selfie game.

The Vivo V15 utilizes a unique elevating, motorized 32MP Elevating Selfie Camera that pops when taking selfies. Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho

4. Performance meets expectations

While it is a friendlier alternative to the V15 Pro, this smartphone is still an all-around robust offering.

Powered by a MediaTekHelio P70 octa-core processor, you’re assured of great performance without any unexpected crashes and reboots. With 6GM RAM and 128GB expandable storage that’s just adequate for your needs.

Mobile gaming is getting bigger and bigger every year, so for those who are serious with their grinding, the Vivo V15 makes gameplay more immersive through its Game Mode 5.0. With this feature, system resource is intelligently allocated to prioritize gaming performance.

The Vivo V15 has a Game Mode 5.0, feature, which makes system resource intelligently allocated to prioritize gaming performance. Above are screenshots of the game, Sorcery! 4 from Inkle Studios.

Speedy, too, as your experience is bumped using Dual-Turbo so that smooth gameplay is maintained without any unwanted drops in framerate.

The 4,000mAh battery gives you the juice for your day-to-day needs, and when you do find yourself running out, the phones Duel-Engine Fast Charging capability replenishes your daily driver quicker than most.

5. A blossoming ’Benefit’

The Vivo V15 comes in collaboration with San Francisco-grown makeup giant, Benefit Cosmetics. It is packaged with Benefits Dandelion Twinkle Blush and Gold Rush Blush, an added arsenal for taking the best selfies.

You can also get a chance to win P5,000 worth of Benefit products by participating in the Blossom Pink promo upon purchase. Just upload a creative photo of the limited-edition Vivo smartphone on Instagram, and tagging @vivo_philippines and @benefitph.

The limited edition Vivo V15 Pink Blossom is made in partnership with Benefit Cosmetics. Philstar.com/Gerald Dizon

Get the V15 Pink Blossom at P17,999 online or at any Vivo Store nationwide. For more information, visit the Vivo website here. You can also follow Vivo on Facebook and Instagram.