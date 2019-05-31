Garmin unveils Instinct: a GPS watch built tough for the outdoors

MANILA, Philippines — Garmin International Inc. introduces its latest watch featuring multiple global navigation satellite systems. Called the Instinct, this durable GPS watch also has a built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter, plus wrist-based heart rate, among other features.

“We are thrilled to add Instinct to our adventure watch lineup, an approachable smartwatch that is rugged and reliable,” said Dan Bartel, vice president of global consumer sales for Garmin. “Instinct is perfect for those who spend their time outdoors and demand a device built tough to stand up in the elements."

The Instinct is a reliable tool built to endure challenging environments. It is constructed to military standards (MIL-STD-810G) for thermal, shock and water resistance—rated to 100 meters—with a fiber-reinforced polymer case.

It’s built with a chemically strengthed and scratch-resistant display that’s easy-to-read, especially in direct sunlight. Its fully vented silicone bands include two independent, removable keeper loops to ensure a secure fit.

While in the field, feel confident exploring off the beaten path thanks to the Instinct, which features multiple GNSS satellite networks (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) to help track a user’s location in more challenging environments than with just GPS alone.

Before venturing out, use the Garmin Explore app to plan the trip in advance. When it’s time to head back to camp, the TracBack feature on the watch can navigate the same route back to the original starting point.

With built-in wrist-based heart rate, users can monitor daily activity, stress, sleep, and other wellness data. Whether going camping, going on a training run or going through day-to-day activities, the watch keeps track of heart rate, steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, and more.

Hiking, running, biking, swimming, kayaking, and skiing are just a few of the activities supported on the device. Through heart rate variability, the Instinct can track stress levels, allowing the user to be more aware of when physical or emotional sources may cause stress levels to rise.

When paired with a compatible smartphone, Instinct users can leave their phone packed away and protected while they receive smart notifications like texts, emails and other alerts, right on the wrist.

Instinct supports Garmin Connect, an online fitness community where users can track workouts, sleep patterns—how much time spent in light, deep and REM cycles—and even compete in virtual fitness challenges.

The Instinct will also be compatible with other Garmin devices including inReach Mini, VIRB action cameras and dog tracking devices. Send and receive inReach Mini satellite communication messages, declare an SOS, control the VIRB start and stop function and get dog status updates and alerts for viewing at a glance on the watch.

It features a battery life of up to 14 days in smartwatch mode. It comes in the following color options: Graphite, Tundra, Flame Red, Sea Foam, Lakeside Blue, and Sunburst. First announced late last year in Graphite, Tundra, and Flame Red.