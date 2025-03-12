Creative Pretzel-based baon ideas

MANILA, Philippines — Always thinking of what baon to send your kids to school with? It can be quite a challenge, considering that they go to school every day, and working with a five-day baon cycle can lead to lunchbox boredom and cause lunchboxes to be brought to school and then back home with hefty leftovers.

When that happens, it is time for you to start toying with creative baon ideas for your kids. As you do, you might even surprise yourself with what cool ideas you can think of as you switch things up to make your kids’ snacks more fun and exciting.

Start with a carbo base that will keep the kids energized in school, and it does not always have to mean rice or bread. On certain days, you can open a bag of convenient ready-to-eat pretzels for your carbo base, such as Jack ‘n Jill Pretzel Stick Snacks, which come in Barbecue and Cheddar & Sour Cream flavors.

Here are some creative pretzel-based ideas that you can play around with:

1. Make creamy ranch dip to go with your pretzels

If you just pack pretzel sticks for your kids’ baon, the idea is still conventional. But if you pack a homemade dip to go with it, the excitement mounts and the chances they will eat and even finish their baon is high.

If your kids are fans of smoky flavors with a savory touch of spice, the Barbecue flavor is the way to go — and whip up a creamy ranch dip to balance the tangy BBQ kick.

To make this dip, simply mix plain yogurt with a sprinkle of dried dill, chives, and a pinch of garlic powder, and you get a special dip that offers a flavor explosion in every bite. Surely, your little ones won't get enough of this.

2. Add some veggies to go with pretzels and dip

There is always a way to keep your snacks interesting even when you’re looking for a healthier option.

Mix together plain yogurt, a squeeze of lemon juice, and chopped fresh dill for a light and tangy dip. This goes best with the Cheddar & Sour Cream pretzel stick snack variant. Make sure to pair it with some sliced cucumber and baby carrots for a colorful addition.

3. Make your own trail mix and put a twist to it

Here is where different shapes and textures can come into play.

To make it extra fun, try combining both different pretzel variants and flavors with some nuts (peanuts or almonds are excellent choices), raisins, and dried cranberries. This sweet and savory trail mix packs a delicious punch and provides a satisfying blend of textures for those busy little fingers.

These are just a few ideas to get you started. You can put your own spin on your creative snack pairings to keep snack time fun and exciting for your little ones during school days.

So, ditch the lunchbox boredom and keep snack time exciting with dips, nuts and creative pretzels.

RELATED: Favorite 'baon' series: Kid-approved Chicken Fingers recipe