KFC Philippines teams up with OPM icons Juan Karlos, Zack Tabudlo and Adie for a flavorful new hit!

MANILA, Philippines — Say hello to the new year with the KFC anthem! KFC Philippines is thrilled to share the launch of its newest song, KFC: Nothing Comes Close, featuring a powerhouse of rising OPM artists: Juan Karlos, Zack Tabudlo and Adie.

This groundbreaking collaboration showcases the vibrant and hip sounds of today’s generation and Filipino music talents.

The song KFC: Nothing Comes Close is a celebration of KFC’s finger lickin’ good taste and its music journey which started May of 2024 with the KFC Kentucky Town: Music and Arts Festival event held at the SM MOA Concert Grounds, drawing a crowd of 9,000 attendees.

“At KFC, our mission is simple and that is to ensure that each experience with our brand is as memorable as the taste itself. As we continue to grow and evolve, one thing will always remain constant: KFC's iconic, finger-lickin’ good taste which is loved by Filipinos everywhere and we want to get that message across with the release of our newest song, KFC: Nothing Comes Close," said Charmaine Pamintuan, chief marketing officer of KFC Philippines.

KFC: Nothing Comes Close also celebrates OPM talent and the shared love for KFC. It captures the genuine excitement of these three artists coming together, fueled by their love for music, good vibes and KFC.

Watch the full video soon, only on KFC Philippines' official social media platforms: Facebook, Youtube, Instagram and X. The music video also features the rising P-Pop girl group, KAIA. So trust us, you won’t want to miss this one!

Editor’s Note: This press release from KFC Philippines is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.