Recipe: Chef Dorothy Ferreria's 'White Champorado'

MANILA, Philippines — Champorado is usually made with chocolate.

Some use tablea; others find it easier to use cocoa powder. The more meticulous prefer chopped dark chocolate or milk chocolate from a baking bar or chocolate chips or buttons that are easy to just drop into the pan to melt yet are of the "gourmet chocolate" type.

This version of Chef Dorothy MJ Ferreria of Dorothy’s Cooking School is fondly referred to as “White Champorado.” It’s fruity, it’s white, and it’s totally delicious.

She featured this Fruity Rice Pudding in a cooking demonstrations she conducted for Dane International Commodities in the recently concluded Bakery Fair 2025.

Fruity Rice Pudding

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups raw glutinous rice

4 cups water

1 cup fresh milk

300 ml. can condensed milk

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/3 cup glazed fruits

For the topping:

Whole candied cherries

Fresh mint leaves

Procedure:

1. Soak raw rice in an adequate amount of water for 30 minutes. Drain and discard the water.

2. Boil 4 cups of water in a large saucepan. As soon as the water boils, add the rice gradually. Stir the mixture while pouring in the rice. Lower the flame.

3. As soon as the rice is almost cooked (taste to test doneness), pour in the fresh milk, condensed milk, and cinnamon. Add glazed fruits. Adjust sweetness to taste.

4. Allow to cool down to room temperature and then transfer to ramekins or shot glasses. Top with glazed cherries and fresh mint leaves.

5. Optional: Lightly dust rice pudding with cocoa before garnishing with cherries and mint.

