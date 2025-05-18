Sunday sweet treat: Bubble Waffle recipe

MANILA, Philippines — Kids simply love pancakes and waffles, more so when they’re nice and fluffy and crispy.

Peotraco Food Inc. decided to put together a mini waffle-making demo during Bakery Fair 2025 at the World Trade Center, where the company participated.

They called it Batter It Up and put celebrity chef Jackie Ang Po at the helm. One of the dishes that she featured was the Bubble Waffle, and here is the recipe that drew crowds of young waffle enthusiasts.

Bubble Waffle

Ingredients:

240 grams All-purpose flour

14 grams baking powder

35 grams Peotraco Rice Flour

35 grams Peotraco Glutinous Rice Flour

16 grams milk powder

4 eggs

130 grams Peotraco Caster Sugar

120 ml. fresh milk

240 ml. water

30 ml. oil

Procedure:

1. Mix all ingredients together until smooth. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

2. Heat waffle machine to 170°C. Other than a bubble waffle maker, other shapes of waffle machines may be used. Pour in batter, cook, and quickly flip if the waffle machine requires so. Cook for 4 minutes. Remove.

3. Serve with whipped cream, butter and fruits.

