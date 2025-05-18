Sunday sweet treat: Bubble Waffle recipe
MANILA, Philippines — Kids simply love pancakes and waffles, more so when they’re nice and fluffy and crispy.
Peotraco Food Inc. decided to put together a mini waffle-making demo during Bakery Fair 2025 at the World Trade Center, where the company participated.
They called it Batter It Up and put celebrity chef Jackie Ang Po at the helm. One of the dishes that she featured was the Bubble Waffle, and here is the recipe that drew crowds of young waffle enthusiasts.
Bubble Waffle
Ingredients:
240 grams All-purpose flour
14 grams baking powder
35 grams Peotraco Rice Flour
35 grams Peotraco Glutinous Rice Flour
16 grams milk powder
4 eggs
130 grams Peotraco Caster Sugar
120 ml. fresh milk
240 ml. water
30 ml. oil
Procedure:
1. Mix all ingredients together until smooth. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
2. Heat waffle machine to 170°C. Other than a bubble waffle maker, other shapes of waffle machines may be used. Pour in batter, cook, and quickly flip if the waffle machine requires so. Cook for 4 minutes. Remove.
3. Serve with whipped cream, butter and fruits.
