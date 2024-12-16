Celebrating the next generation of Filipino cooks through the Gawing Magical ang Pasko event

Maggi Philippines recently hosted its Gawing Magical ang Pasko event, a heartwarming Christmas activity celebrating the spirit of Filipino cooking and community at the Center for Culinary Arts Manila, Taguig City.

MANILA, Philippines — Maggi Philippines recently hosted its Gawing Magical ang Pasko event, a heartwarming Christmas activity celebrating the spirit of Filipino cooking and community at the Center for Culinary Arts Manila, Taguig City. The event brought together members of the Nestlé team, esteemed media, chefs and food creators, and talented student chefs representing the top participating schools from the previous Maggi Interschool Cook-off program.

This year, Maggi takes the holiday spirit to the next level with its initiative, “Gawing Magical ang Pasko,” an exciting event that brings together aspiring young cooks and their favorite chefs and food creators to celebrate the magic of cooking. For many young cooking enthusiasts, their food creator idols have been their source of inspiration in the kitchen. Through this event, Maggi is making their dreams come true by providing them the rare chance to meet and learn from these chefs and food creators in person.

The student chefs from Taguig-based high schools, Kapitan Eddie T. Reyes Integrated School, Taguig Integrated School, Bagumbayan National High School, and Maharlika Integrated School were the top contestants from Maggi’s Sarap Sustansya Inter-school Cook-off 2023.

Joined by the top food creator mentors like Erwann Heusaff, Chef Jackie Ang-Po, Chef Tatung Sarthou, and Jujumao, the young cooks prepared holiday dishes like Menudo, Lumpiang Shanghai, Fried Chicken and Spaghetti made extra special with Maggi Magic Sarap. “Ang Christmas handa, mas nagiging special at magical with Maggi.”

This activity will not only teach the young participants essential cooking skills but also encourage them to embrace the joy and passion that comes with preparing food for their loved ones.

"It was truly inspiring to witness the passion and creativity of these young culinary talents as they cooked with our food creators. This event reinforces our commitment to nurturing the next generation of Filipino chefs and celebrating the magic of cooking together during the Christmas season," said Rosa Simba, business executive officer for Food and Dairy Culinary at Nestlé Philippines.

“For Maggi, Christmas is more than just a season—it’s an opportunity to inspire the next generation of cooks. By giving the young participants the tools, knowledge, and confidence to create dishes their families will love, Maggi hopes to ignite a lifelong passion for cooking and the joy of sharing food,” she also added.

“Gawing Magical ang Pasko” is more than just a cooking event—it’s a celebration of family, community, and the magic of Filipino cuisine. This holiday season, let Maggi Magic Sarap be your secret ingredient in spreading love and joy. Because when we cook with heart, every meal becomes a magical experience.

Editor’s Note: This press release from MAGGI Philippines is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.