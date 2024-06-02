Recipe: Black Pancit

MANILA, Philippines — Chef Myke "Tatung" Sarthou is not a Caviteño. He’s actually a Cebuano, but he cooks the Caviteño dish Pancit Pusit very well, just like he does with many regional dishes in the country.

When he guested in a Culinary Elite Series cooking class of The Maya Kitchen, Pancit Pusit was one of the dishes that he featured. It is actually made of rice noodles bathed in the squid’s black ink, which flavors the dish, and is topped with vegetables, chicharon, squid rings and kamias slices. The dish also goes by the name Pancit Choco en su Tinta.

Pancit Pusit

Ingredients:

3 pcs. pusit or squid

2 tbsps. minced garlic

1 pc. medium onion, sliced

2 pcs. finger chili, seeds removed and thinly sliced

2 pcs. laurel leaves

1/2 cup vinegar

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 tsp. fish sauce

1 cup water

Pepper to taste

400 grams Sotanghon (bean thread noodles), slightly soaked in cold water

Salt and pepper for seasoning

Small bunch kinchay, thinly sliced

Chicharon, crushed

8 pcs. kamias (bilimbi fruit), sliced

Procedure:

1. Prepare the squid by cleaning and removing the long plastic and the small sack of liquid ink inside. Set aside the squid ink for later use. Slice the squid into rounds including the tentacles. Wash thoroughly and drain. Set aside.

2. Sauté the garlic, onion, chili finger and laurel leaves. The fire should be set on high. Immediately add the squid and continue to sauté for 2 minutes.

3. Put the vinegar, soy sauce, fish sauce and squid ink. Let it boil. Add 1 cup of water. Let it boil for 2 minutes.

4. On medium fire, add the Sotanghon or the bean thread noodles. Mix thoroughly until the noodles absorb the soup or the stock. Add salt and pepper to taste. Then add the sliced kinchay.

5. Garnish it with crushed chicharon. Toasted garlic can also be added as garnish to add more flavor but is optional.

6. Serve hot.

*Serves 3 to 4.

RELATED: Recipe: Cook Pancit Cabagan a la Isabela local