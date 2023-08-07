^

Food and Leisure

Vamos A Comer! A celebration of taste and friendship at Discovery Suites Manila

Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 3:00pm
Vamos A Comer! A celebration of taste and friendship at Discovery Suites Manila
Vamos A Comer! is a celebration of food culture, creativity and friendship with the aim of providing guests an extraordinary dining experience at Restaurant 5.

MANILA, Philippines — Prepare your taste buds for an exquisite culinary journey as Discovery Suites’ Restaurant 5 proudly presents Vamos A Comer!, a one-of-a-kind Filipino-Mexican Buffet Fridays this August as Discovery Suites’ executive chef, Gerwin Bailon, shares the kitchen with his long-time friends and chefs of Buen Comer Mexican restaurant.

Paseo, the once popular buffet restaurant of the now-defunct Mandarin Oriental Manila, was a playground to these young, skillful chefs who have formed a strong brotherly bond and have become successful in their respective careers since then.

The collaboration promises a fusion of culinary mastery and innovation, leaving diners with an unforgettable gastronomic affair. Aside from showcasing the best of Filipino and Mexican flavors, diners can expect unique culinary delights that marry the signature tastes these two countries are known for. 

Joining Chef Gerwin in this exciting culinary affair are the talented chefs and owners of Buen Comer—chefs Miko Badillo and Francis Buhay—who will bring the Mexican and Filipino flavors to life. Don’t miss the chance to savor and celebrate with us the richness of two culinary worlds on a plate.

“We are all excited for Vamos A Comer! because it will be a celebration of food culture, creativity and friendship with the aim of providing our guests an extraordinary dining experience at Restaurant 5,” Bailon said.

Experience Vamos A Comer! all Fridays of August for only P950 net per person. For inquiries and table reservations, call us at (+632) 7719-8888. You may also book your table at bit.ly/Restaurant5Specials.

 

For more information about Discovery Suites Manila, visit www.discoverysuites.com or its social media pages: DiscoverySuitesOrtigas on Facebook, discoverysuites on Instagram and discovery.suites on TikTok.

vuukle comment

DISCOVERY SUITES MANILA

FILIPINO-MEXICAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Recipe: Crispy, healthy Okoy for merienda
8 days ago

Recipe: Crispy, healthy Okoy for merienda

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 days ago
The kalabasa (squash) is also loaded with Vitamin A and beta-carotene, which help maintain good eyesight and...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: Italy's hazelnut sweet treat called Bruttiboni Cookies
8 days ago

Recipe: Italy's hazelnut sweet treat called Bruttiboni Cookies

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 8 days ago
Also called Brutti Ma Buoni, these are traditional Italian cookies made with cooked meringue and chopped hazelnuts.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Eats in Tayabas, Quezon: Budin, Buko de Halo-Halo, Kalabasa Pilipit
Exclusive
9 days ago

Eats in Tayabas, Quezon: Budin, Buko de Halo-Halo, Kalabasa Pilipit

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
Here are the pasalubongs or popular treats or eats to try when visiting Tayabas, Quezon.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Filipino resto offering 'unli' Japanese Miyazaki A5 wagyu steak, snow crab, giant scallop
10 days ago

Filipino resto offering 'unli' Japanese Miyazaki A5 wagyu steak, snow crab, giant scallop

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
Filipino-owned Teppanya Restaurant Inc. (Teppanya) unveiled new Japanese dishes that elevate its current unlimited offer...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'No olive oil for Asian food!': Nigel Ng's Uncle Roger reacts to Rachael Ray's Adobo recipe
11 days ago

'No olive oil for Asian food!': Nigel Ng's Uncle Roger reacts to Rachael Ray's Adobo recipe

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
Malaysian content creator Nigel Ng, using his character Uncle Roger, gave a hilarious commentary to celebrity chef Rachael...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recipe: India's Millet Dosa, a rainy season comfort food
11 days ago

Recipe: India's Millet Dosa, a rainy season comfort food

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Millet Dosa, also known as Kambu Dosal in South India, are delicious thin crepes made with Pear Millet. 
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with