Vamos A Comer! A celebration of taste and friendship at Discovery Suites Manila

Vamos A Comer! is a celebration of food culture, creativity and friendship with the aim of providing guests an extraordinary dining experience at Restaurant 5.

MANILA, Philippines — Prepare your taste buds for an exquisite culinary journey as Discovery Suites’ Restaurant 5 proudly presents Vamos A Comer!, a one-of-a-kind Filipino-Mexican Buffet Fridays this August as Discovery Suites’ executive chef, Gerwin Bailon, shares the kitchen with his long-time friends and chefs of Buen Comer Mexican restaurant.

Paseo, the once popular buffet restaurant of the now-defunct Mandarin Oriental Manila, was a playground to these young, skillful chefs who have formed a strong brotherly bond and have become successful in their respective careers since then.

The collaboration promises a fusion of culinary mastery and innovation, leaving diners with an unforgettable gastronomic affair. Aside from showcasing the best of Filipino and Mexican flavors, diners can expect unique culinary delights that marry the signature tastes these two countries are known for.

Joining Chef Gerwin in this exciting culinary affair are the talented chefs and owners of Buen Comer—chefs Miko Badillo and Francis Buhay—who will bring the Mexican and Filipino flavors to life. Don’t miss the chance to savor and celebrate with us the richness of two culinary worlds on a plate.

“We are all excited for Vamos A Comer! because it will be a celebration of food culture, creativity and friendship with the aim of providing our guests an extraordinary dining experience at Restaurant 5,” Bailon said.

Experience Vamos A Comer! all Fridays of August for only P950 net per person. For inquiries and table reservations, call us at (+632) 7719-8888. You may also book your table at bit.ly/Restaurant5Specials.

For more information about Discovery Suites Manila, visit www.discoverysuites.com or its social media pages: DiscoverySuitesOrtigas on Facebook, discoverysuites on Instagram and discovery.suites on TikTok.