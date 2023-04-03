Pepsi changes look to mark 125th anniversary

Pepsi reveals its new look in 14 years, marking its 125th anniversary this year.

MANILA, Philippines — Popular beverage brand Pepsi announced on March 28 that it will change its logo after 14 years to represent its "most unapologetic and enjoyable qualities."

According to its press release, the new look will feature a bold typeface, signature pulse and an updated color palette, including the color black, the latter quality is said to highlight its commitment to Pepsi Zero Sugar.

Pepsi's new look will debut in North America this fall and next year in other countries. The new look will be applied in packaging, fountain and cooler equipment, fleet, fashion and dining.

Pepsi was created and developed in 1893 by Caleb Bradham and introduced as Brad's Drink. It became known as Pepsi-Cola in 1898, and eventually went by its single-name brand Pepsi in 1961.

