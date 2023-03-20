^

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla share recommendations from Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 20, 2023 | 12:05pm
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla share recommendations from Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen
Celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla at Hell's Kitchen in Dubai as posted in the former's Instagram Reels.
Kathryn Bernardo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Reel-and real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla had a gastronomic side trip while dining in Gordon Ramsay's famous dining destination, Hell's Kitchen, in Dubai. 

The actress posted their experience while dining in the popular restaurant inspired by the British chef's famous reality cooking competition show. 

"Finally ticking this one off of our bucketlist. Yay! I’ve always wanted to try their famous beef wellington," wrote Kathryn on Instagram. 

The couple, also famously referred to as KathNiel, feasted on the restaurant's famous dishes such as Pan-seared Scallops, the aforementioned Beef Wellington, and the Sticky Toffee Pudding, the latter earning a nod from Kathryn. 

"Tip: End your meal with their sticky toffee pudding. SOOO GOOD!" the actress added. 

Hell's Kitchen in Dubai is located inside Caesar's Palace, Bluewater Island in United Arab Emirates. 

KathNiel was in Dubai with Joshua Garcia and Zanjoe Marudo for a concert tour. 

Hell's Kitchen restaurants are mainly located in the United States, including Las Vegas and Washington, D.C. 

In a posting on TripAdvisor, it received a 4.5 out of 5 ratings from 936 reviews. Its price range is listed starting at P2,972 to P7,876. 

Ramsay was the head chef in the first season of the show aired in Britain. He went on to host its American spin-off in 2005 until present. 

