Popular fried chicken place Mimi & Bros reopens; introduces salads, pastas

MANILA, Philippines — What should have been a laidback, hangout Sunday kind of night in the recently reopened Mimi & Bros in Bonifacio Global City turned out to be a night of thrills and cheers while munching on tasty comfort food of chicken, smash burgers and nachos and downing all of these with ice-cold beer.

It was a match to remember for most football fans as Argentina claimed its third World Cup 36 years after its last in 1986 at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"We are all World Cup fans at Mimi & Bros and we've been getting crowds til the wee mornings now and they're bigger than they were four years ago!" said Chef Ed Bugia to Philstar.com.

Chef Ed is the head of the Food & Beverage Division of the MFT Group of Companies that owns the restaurant.

The restaurant was a full house on the night of December 18 with all tables occupied, and the kitchen as busy as ever with orders for their bestsellers such as Mimi's Fried Chicken and Chicharon Crusted Porkchop. Of course, nachos, sandwiches and other finger food were also coming out of the kitchen, and the open bar with the large "HAPPY" sign hung above in bright lights saw its bartenders and waitstaff mixing drinks and concoctions for their avid diners.

A sizable crowd also gathered outside, standing for more than five hours until the last whistle was blown at past 2 a.m. after Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel sealed the winning fate of the Latin American nation led by Lionel Messi beating the 2018 champions, France, in a thrilling penalty shootout (4-2).

Mimi & Bros has been a favorite spot for diners who love comfort food served in big sizes. Before its renovation, it was the go-to places for those who love their chicken crispy and tasty, in addition to the interesting dips that it comes with.

"We really invested in the recipe and the technology that goes into our chicken. From our brine to our buttermilk batter to even the secret fryers and holding cabinets that we have. Again, fried chicken isn't that complicated so you have to execute it to perfection and that can spell the difference," the chef said.

Its location, near the football pitch The Turf, is also ideal for hangouts. Tables can be set up outside for al fresco dining. Its wall is covered in rich foliage of greens and its wooden lighting fixtures provide a relaxing ambiance.

"With new refreshed interiors came a reinvigorated crowd that wanted to stay and hangout even longer at M&B," Chef Ed said.

Apart from their bestsellers, the restaurant also added more salads and pasta dishes for those who wish to have a lighter meal.

The restaurant is located at the Crossroads in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

RELATED: Bam-i, ube buko pie served with surprises in Filipino restaurant