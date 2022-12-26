^

Food and Leisure

Popular fried chicken place Mimi & Bros reopens; introduces salads, pastas

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 26, 2022 | 11:41am
Popular fried chicken place Mimi & Bros reopens; introduces salads, pastas
Mimi & Bros reopens with popular finger food choices such as its bestseller Mimi's Fried Chicken, Pepperoni Dirty Bird, and Double Cheese Smash Burger.
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — What should have been a laidback, hangout Sunday kind of night in the recently reopened Mimi & Bros in Bonifacio Global City turned out to be a night of thrills and cheers while munching on tasty comfort food of chicken, smash burgers and nachos and downing all of these with ice-cold beer. 

It was a match to remember for most football fans as Argentina claimed its third World Cup 36 years after its last in 1986 at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 

"We are all World Cup fans at Mimi & Bros and we've been getting crowds til the wee mornings now and they're bigger than they were four years ago!" said Chef Ed Bugia to Philstar.com.

Chef Ed is the head of the Food & Beverage Division of the MFT Group of Companies that owns the restaurant. 

The restaurant was a full house on the night of December 18 with all tables occupied, and the kitchen as busy as ever with orders for their bestsellers such as Mimi's Fried Chicken and Chicharon Crusted Porkchop. Of course, nachos, sandwiches and other finger food were also coming out of the kitchen, and the open bar with the large "HAPPY" sign hung above in bright lights saw its bartenders and waitstaff mixing drinks and concoctions for their avid diners. 

A sizable crowd also gathered outside, standing for more than five hours until the last whistle was blown at past 2 a.m. after Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel sealed the winning fate of the Latin American nation led by Lionel Messi beating the 2018 champions, France, in a thrilling penalty shootout (4-2). 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mimi & Bros (@mimiandbros)

Mimi & Bros has been a favorite spot for diners who love comfort food served in big sizes. Before its renovation, it was the go-to places for those who love their chicken crispy and tasty, in addition to the interesting dips that it comes with. 

"We really invested in the recipe and the technology that goes into our chicken. From our brine to our buttermilk batter to even the secret fryers and holding cabinets that we have. Again, fried chicken isn't that complicated so you have to execute it to perfection and that can spell the difference," the chef said.  

Its location, near the football pitch The Turf, is also ideal for hangouts. Tables can be set up outside for al fresco dining. Its wall is covered in rich foliage of greens and its wooden lighting fixtures provide a relaxing ambiance. 

"With new refreshed interiors came a reinvigorated crowd that wanted to stay and hangout even longer at M&B," Chef Ed said. 

Apart from their bestsellers, the restaurant also added more salads and pasta dishes for those who wish to have a lighter meal.   

The restaurant is located at the Crossroads in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. 

RELATED: Bam-i, ube buko pie served with surprises in Filipino restaurant

FILIPINO RESTAURANT

FRIED CHICKEN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Popular fried chicken place Mimi & Bros reopens; introduces salads, pastas
2 hours ago

Popular fried chicken place Mimi & Bros reopens; introduces salads, pastas

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Mimi & Bros has been a favorite spot for diners who love comfort food served in big sizes.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Inasal na Manok, Sisig among 100 Best Traditional Food in the World
2 days ago

Inasal na Manok, Sisig among 100 Best Traditional Food in the World

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
After being declared an important cultural property of Bacolod last November 16, the Inasal na Manok has once again earned...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Bam-i, ube buko pie served with surprises in Filipino restaurant
2 days ago

Bam-i, ube buko pie served with surprises in Filipino restaurant

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Flakes of salmon tinapa and crispy fish skin are topped onto the already flavorful plate of Bam-i, the pansit variety popular...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Lemon Square Bakery Treats shares its Christmas Treats
3 days ago

Lemon Square Bakery Treats shares its Christmas Treats

3 days ago
Lemon Square Bakery Treats recreates the traditional Christmas tree into a Frosted Chocolate cake.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
LIST: Spirits to help feel the Christmas spirit
4 days ago

LIST: Spirits to help feel the Christmas spirit

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Here's a list of spirits to get into the Christmas spirit (pun definitely intended) to help make everyone's holidays cheerful...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Noche Buena cooking tips: Celebrity chefs Lau, Jac Laudico share practical kitchen hacks
5 days ago

Noche Buena cooking tips: Celebrity chefs Lau, Jac Laudico share practical kitchen hacks

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Here’s your chance to learn and recreate them!
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with