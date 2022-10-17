^

Food and Leisure

Laguna, Benguet coffees win silver, bronze at global championship in Korea

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 17, 2022 | 2:48pm
Laguna, Benguet coffees win silver, bronze at global championship in Korea
Seasoned barista and 2019 Philippine National Barista Champion Michael Harris Conlin (left) receives the award for Philippine coffees at the Global Coffee Championship held last October 7 in South Korea.
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Two of  the world's best coffees are found in the Philippines with the recent wins of Laguna's Liberica and Benguet's Arabica at the Global Coffee Championship last October 7 in South Korea. 

The Liberica from Juan Santiago Agriculture Cooperative from Santa Maria, Laguna won the Silver award in Signature Coffee Award: Latte category. Balili Benguet Arabica from Agnep Heritage Farms won the Bronze award in the Signature Coffee Award: Brewer category. 

Agnep Heritage Farms was started by the Dado family in January 2018 in the ancestral land of their great grandmother in Benguet. 

Both coffees were pitted against 30 competitors in their respective categories and judged by 12 coffee experts from around the world.  

Seasoned barista and 2019 Philippine National Barista Champion Michael Harris Conlin shared that the Philippine coffees underwent blind competitions. 

"Most barista competitions put focus on the Barista. It’s rare that the barista takes the back seat, and the coffee gets a chance to take the main stage to compete in a global coffee competition," said Conlin on his Instagram post. 

The owner of The Giving Cafe and founder of coffee roasting company Henry &Sons added: "I love coffee competitions. I enjoy the pressure and pushing my skills to the limit; I believe this is one of the best ways to bring the best out of myself and grow as a coffee professional."

Conlin has been actively working with Philippine coffee farmers. For instance, he brought coffee from Itogon, Benguet when he competed at the 2019 World Barista Championship in Boston, Masachussetts.

"So, when the opportunity came up to join a brewing and latte competition that is judged by 12 world class judges and with Judges not knowing who the Barista was, I felt it was the best way to put my skills and Philippine coffees to the test vs. some of the best baristas and coffees from around the world," he shared. 

RELATED: Filipino coffee drinkers to pump Southeast Asia's caffeine rush by 2025

BENGUET ARABICA

LIBERICA

MICHAEL HARRIS CONLIN

PHILIPPINE COFFEE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest

Chef Miko Calo’s moveable feast

By Therese Jamora-Garceau, Scott Garceau | 4 days ago
Metronome, the modern French restaurant helmed by Joel Robuchon-trained chef Miko Calo, just launched a bistro menu for lunch, and partaking of it is like dining in Paris — either the modern-day City of Lights,...
4 days ago
Food and Leisure
fbtw

P50-to-P100 coffee startup launches iced teas

By Therese Jamora-Garceau | 4 days ago
In this age of global coffee chains, can you imagine getting a handcrafted beverage for P50 to P100?
4 days ago
Food and Leisure
fbtw

The new Bench Cafe' Menu is more personalized, flexible, affordable and really good

By Monique Toda | 4 days ago
Bench Café’s new menu is fun.
4 days ago
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Gelli de Belen, Ariel Rivera help in sons' biko business&nbsp;in Canada
5 days ago

Gelli de Belen, Ariel Rivera help in sons' biko business in Canada

By Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit, Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 days ago
Actors Gelli de Belen and Ariel Rivera are proving to be parents who raised their children well.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
German Oktoberfest takes off in Clark, Pampanga
10 days ago

German Oktoberfest takes off in Clark, Pampanga

By Jan Milo Severo, Jan Milo Severo, Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
An authentic German Oktoberfest celebration is back in the country from October 7 to 8 in Clark Marriott Hotel Parade Gr...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Congee: Comfort food for rainy days
11 days ago

Congee: Comfort food for rainy days

By Norma O. Chikiamco | 11 days ago
I was seated on a plane on the way home from the U.S. when I heard a passenger near me ask her companion, “What is congee?”...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with