Laguna, Benguet coffees win silver, bronze at global championship in Korea

Seasoned barista and 2019 Philippine National Barista Champion Michael Harris Conlin (left) receives the award for Philippine coffees at the Global Coffee Championship held last October 7 in South Korea.

MANILA, Philippines — Two of the world's best coffees are found in the Philippines with the recent wins of Laguna's Liberica and Benguet's Arabica at the Global Coffee Championship last October 7 in South Korea.

The Liberica from Juan Santiago Agriculture Cooperative from Santa Maria, Laguna won the Silver award in Signature Coffee Award: Latte category. Balili Benguet Arabica from Agnep Heritage Farms won the Bronze award in the Signature Coffee Award: Brewer category.

Agnep Heritage Farms was started by the Dado family in January 2018 in the ancestral land of their great grandmother in Benguet.

Both coffees were pitted against 30 competitors in their respective categories and judged by 12 coffee experts from around the world.

Seasoned barista and 2019 Philippine National Barista Champion Michael Harris Conlin shared that the Philippine coffees underwent blind competitions.

"Most barista competitions put focus on the Barista. It’s rare that the barista takes the back seat, and the coffee gets a chance to take the main stage to compete in a global coffee competition," said Conlin on his Instagram post.

The owner of The Giving Cafe and founder of coffee roasting company Henry &Sons added: "I love coffee competitions. I enjoy the pressure and pushing my skills to the limit; I believe this is one of the best ways to bring the best out of myself and grow as a coffee professional."

Conlin has been actively working with Philippine coffee farmers. For instance, he brought coffee from Itogon, Benguet when he competed at the 2019 World Barista Championship in Boston, Masachussetts.

"So, when the opportunity came up to join a brewing and latte competition that is judged by 12 world class judges and with Judges not knowing who the Barista was, I felt it was the best way to put my skills and Philippine coffees to the test vs. some of the best baristas and coffees from around the world," he shared.

