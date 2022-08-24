^

Business

Coca-Cola Philippines says sugar shortage hampering operations

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
August 24, 2022 | 6:05pm
Coca-Cola Philippines says sugar shortage hampering operations
The soda giant said the shortage of Bottler’s Grade sugar is hampering production. 
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI) confirmed that the ongoing sugar supply shortage is disrupting their production lines. 

In a statement on Wednesday, the soda giant said the shortage of Bottler’s Grade sugar is hampering production. 

“CCBPI confirms that the supply shortage of Bottler’s Grade sugar has affected the capability of some of our bottling plants to continue producing some products,” it said.

A botched sugar import order dominated headlines in past weeks, compelling senators to mount a probe on who to blame and figure out if the shortage is artificial. The fallout resulted in the voluntary resignation of some top Agriculture officials, including the head of the Sugar Regulatory Administration, the agency tasked with promoting the domestic sugar industry’s welfare

Atty Juan Lorenzo Tañada, director for corporate & regulatory Affairs of CCBPI, told senators in the probe yesterday they received an allocation of 10,000 metric tons of sugar from Sugar Order No. 3. CCBPI needs premium refined sugar to operate at a “normal pace,” because as it stands, Tañada told senators they don’t have access to it right now. 

“We are doing everything we can to minimize supply disruption and the impact of supply shortage to our bottling operations,” CCBPI said. 

Former Agriculture undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian, who resigned in the wake of the import order mess, said that it was concluded that the national government needed to import 300,000 metric tons of sugar. This would have been possible through a new Sugar Order, following consultations with stakeholders, which include millers, planters and suppliers.

“We are also continuing to work with the government and the broader sugar industry sector to arrive at a sustainable solution for the benefit of the small retailers who also rely on product’s availability for their livelihoods,” CCBPI added. 

COCA COLA BOTTLERS PHILIPPINES INC

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

SUGAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcos Jr. names businessman Al Tengco as new PAGCOR chief

Marcos Jr. names businessman Al Tengco as new PAGCOR chief

1 day ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has appointed businessman Al Tengco as head of the Philippine Amusement...
Business
fbtw

Tourism gold mine

By Boo Chanco | 19 hours ago
Tourism is a gold mine and no country in our region knows this better than Thailand. Pre-pandemic, they attracted no less than 40 million visitors a year. You can imagine how much this cranks up Thailand’s...
Business
fbtw

Taming inflation

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 19 hours ago
 As I said in last week’s column, the main task of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is to maintain relative price stability in the Philippine economy.
Business
fbtw
Shangri-La's Hotel Jen to support staff after announcing surprise closure

Shangri-La's Hotel Jen to support staff after announcing surprise closure

By Rosette Adel | 23 hours ago
With the looming closure of JEN Manila by Shangri-La hotel, along Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City, the accommodation company assured...
Business
fbtw
Government raises P163 billion from RTBs

Government raises P163 billion from RTBs

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
The government secured an initial P162.7 billion in the first offering of Retail Treasury bonds under the Marcos administration...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Global stocks fall as Euro hits new 20-year low

Global stocks fall as Euro hits new 20-year low

11 hours ago
"The euro's problem is... the threat from continued squeezing of gas supplies and the cost of replacing Russian gas/"
Business
fbtw
BSP renews push for easing&nbsp;of bank secrecy law &nbsp;

BSP renews push for easing of bank secrecy law  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
A limited lifting of the bank secrecy law would increase the Philippines’ chances of getting an early exit from the...
Business
fbtw

DTI, Indonesian firm collaborate on trading platform

By Catherine Talavera | 19 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry, through its Export Marketing Bureau,  has partnered with an Indonesian trading platform in a bid to boost trade  between the Philippines and Indonesia.
Business
fbtw

HausTalk to develop Laguna property

By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
HausTalk Inc. is looking to develop a 12-hectare property in Biñan, Laguna into a mixed economic and residential complex.
Business
fbtw
Meralco steps up sustainability efforts

Meralco steps up sustainability efforts

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
The Manila Electric Co. is stepping up its efforts to embed sustainability in its operations with the adoption of a sustainability...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with