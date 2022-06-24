^

Glenfiddich launches Grand Series to embrace all occasions

June 24, 2022 | 12:13pm
Glenfiddich launches Grand Series to embrace all occasions
The unveiling of the Glenfiddich Grand Series
MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning single malt whiskey brand Glenfiddich has launched its brand new Grand Series to elevate all the occasions that are meant to be celebrated.

Each of the three single malt whiskeys in the series have their own personalities but all are geared at the concept of "embracing occasions," not just the huge celebrations but even the small moments meant to be appreciated.

"Combining a time-honored vision with the maverick spirit and determination to blaze new trails, the Glenfiddich Grand Series is a celebration of the extraordinary," said Glenfiddich's Southeast Asia Brand Ambassador Brett Bayly at the series' official launch.

First among these is the Gran Reserva, which has been mellowed for 21 years in selected oak casts and finished from four to six months in Carribean Rum casks. 

The Gran Reserva finds the best of Scotland and the Carribean in one bottle which has hints of sweet toffee, vibrant vanilla and fruitiness, with exotic spicy warmth that lingers in the background.

Second is the Grand Cru, matured for 23 years in traditional oak casts that be counted along the lines of French wines and cognac. What makes the Grand Cru stand out though is it's finished in a rare French cuvée casks for six months — a first for the brand.

Because of its delicate flavor profile, the Grand Cru can be comparable to as if one was drinking a pear sorbet, with an elegance and sophisticated richness that was "fermented for titas" who love their spirits.

Finally, there is the Grande Couronne, aged for 26 years and gets its name from the French word for "crown." After being matured for such a long time, the whiskey is then finished in French cognac casks for up to two years, which speaks to its regality.

The Grande Couronne is beautifully developed, with silky, buttery notes like croissants and a fruity taste like an apple tatin. Glenfiddich itself calls it the piece de resistance of the Grand Series, and it shows in the bottle's gold closure adorned with gold filigree.

The Gran Reserva can now be bought in all S&R outlets around Metro Manila and on Boozy, while interest in the other two drinks can be addressed to representatives of United Kingdom-based distillery William Grant & Sons, run by the descendants of the Glenfiddich founder.

