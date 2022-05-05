Salud! Cinco de Mayo cocktail recipes to try

MANILA, Philippines — An annual Mexican celebration held every May 5, Cinco de Mayo marks the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the French Empire at the 1862 Battle of Puebla.

In Mexico, the festival is celebrated with food, music, folk dances, parades and battle reenactments.

Want to join in the fun of Cinco de Mayo without going to Mexico? Check out these "nuevo" twists on booze and flavors:

Celebrate Mexican heritage with free tequila

Cinco de Mayo is often synonymous with non-stop partying but not many people know that it is actually a celebration of the history of Mexico. It is, after all, about the Mexican army’s

victory over France in the 1862 Battle of Puebla. This amazing feat brought together people near and far in the spirit of joyous revelry. Bringing the same vibrance and energy to the Philippines is Patrón Tequila.

Today, Patrón Tequila will raise a few glasses to its Mexican heritage at Xylo at the Palace. Party-goers will enjoy beats by Knoxville, Martin Pulgar, Marc Naval as well as overflowing cocktails are for free from 10 p.m. to midnight for the first 200 guests. Patrón is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

Every bottle of Patrón Tequila is passionately handcrafted to perfection at Hacienda Patrón located in Jalisco, Mexico. This ultra premium tequila is made using time-honored methods and in small batches. Harvested Blue Weber Agave is slow-roasted for over 70 hours before being crushed with roller mills and Tahona stones. The extracted mosto and bagasse are fermented, distilled, and sometimes, aged before they go into their iconic bottles.

Though tequila is often served as a shooter to chase with salt and lime, there are many ways to enjoy a glass of Patrón Tequila. For those looking to fully appreciate its intricate play of flavors, this liquor brand can be enjoyed neat whether you prefer the classic, unaged freshness of Patrón Silver or the rich, aged, flavors of Patrón Reposado and Anejo .

To bring out the aroma of each, glasses with wider openings such as sniffers and goblets make for the perfect glassware for this serve. Tequila goes well iced or not. If you prefer a cooler sip, try tequila straight up or slightly chilled. It can also be shaken or stirred with ice and then strained into a glass without ice. But if on the rocks is your thing, use large ice cubes as they take longer to melt and won’t overly dilute your drink.

With smoothness and a balance of flavors like no other, tequila provides the perfect base for mixed drinks that goes beyond the well-loved Margarita. For example, a Patrón Paloma cocktail is sweet and fruity. All you need to add to a shot or two of Patrón Silver are grapefruit or pomelo juice, lime juice, and soda water to fill the glass.

To spice things up and create simply perfect gustatory experiences at gatherings both intimate and grand, switch things up with tequila food pairings. Ease into the meal with your first course and Patrón Silver served in the most traditional way: neat, and in shot glasses to be sipped slowly. As the youngest of the tequilas with the brightest agave profile, Silver goes best with citrus flavors and acidic dishes, cold appetizers ,and chilled seafood dishes like salsa, ceviche, or shrimp.

For the main course,enjoy the unique smokiness of Patrón Reposado. Aged in oak barrels, this tequila goes well with grilled and roasted meats. Top cap off a good meal, enjoy Patrón Añejo served in elegant sniffers along with some chocolate.

“Not enough people know how versatile tequila really is,” shared Lauren Mote, Global On Trade Excellence Programming Manager for Patrón. “While Patrón offers amazing flavor and smoothness on its own and as a shooter, the many cocktails, food pairings, and even dishes one can create with our line of ultra-premium tequila is truly a testament to the passion and meticulous tequila-making process each bottle undergoes.”

Highball and great music

Many individuals are itching to hang out with their friends once again as restrictions loosen up, but are still wary of the presence of COVID-19; Johnnie Walker's interactive al fresco pop-up in Bonifacio Global City will tender such worries while also offering some delicious drinks.

Located in Burgos Park, the Johnnie Highball Bar promises a blend of fun, beverages fresh from their wheelhouse, food care of a nearby Locavore, and great music for all those seeking a relaxing evening out.

The Johnnie Highball Bar has the whiskey's signature drinks like the Johnnie & Ginger, Johnnie & Apple, and the ever-favorite Johnnie & Lime, as well as three new highball drinks which will pique the interest of connoisseurs and adventurers.

These new highball drinks — developed by Diageo Brand Ambassador Rian Asiddao and 2017's Diageo Reserve World Class Philippine Bartender of the Year Lester Ligon — are exclusively available at the Johnnie Highball Bar, but if one is curious enough they could attempt mixing on their own right at home.

Johnnie Root Beer Float, the root beer for adults

This highball is a mixture of whiskey, root beer, whipped cream instead of ice cream, topped by a cherry, aimed at highlighting the spicy notes of Johnnie Walker.

To make the Johnnie Root Beer Float, stir 40ml of Johnnie Walker Black Label into a glass of root beer and then simply add whipped cream and a cherry on top. Very light and very simple!

Sweet meets smoky in the Johnnie Citrus Smash

Johnnie Walker's smash — a mojito version for whiskey — looks at the fruity and citrus notes that the whiskey can give.

For the Johnnie Citrus Smash, mix 40ml of Johnnie Walker Black Label, 15ml of fresh lemon juice, 15ml of brown sugar, and six to eight pieces of mint leaves — the more leaves added, the more whiskey "spice" you will taste.

Add some ice cubes then give the mixture a good shake before pouring into a fresh glass. If necessary, add another mint leaf as a garnish.

For the milk tea lovers, the Johnnie Brown Sugar Boba

Milk tea and whiskey may not be a pairing one instantly thinks of, but Johnnie Walker has found a way to tackle creamy flavors.

The Johnnie Brown Sugar Boba again uses 40ml of Johnnie Walker Black Label and 15ml of brown sugar, though this time around the sugar level can be adjusted according to the drinker's preferred sweetness level.

Add also 30 to 40ml of milk and freshly brewed Earl Grey tea — according to Asiddao, Earl Grey makes for a great combination for the smokiness of Johnnie Walker Black Label. Because milk and tea together make a lot of foam, the shaking for this must be slow unless of course the drinker prefers a foamy beverage.

Prepare a glass with boba pearls already inside, and pour out the milky concoction!

The Johnnie Highball Bar is open at Burgos Park in Bonifacio Global City until May 28 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

