McDonald's app offers exciting Year of the Tiger 'Swerte Deals'




Philstar.com
February 2, 2022 | 4:58pm
 





Get lucky with deals of up to 34% off until February 28 at the McDonald's app. 
MANILA, Philippines — There’s no better way to ring in the Chinese New Year than with lucky deals from McDonald’s!


Bringing back the nostalgia and memories of traditional McDonald’s angpaos, the much-awaited coupons in celebration of the Chinese New Year festivities are now digital.


Until February 28, customers can enjoy great fortune through the Swerte Deals available in the McDonald’s App.


The McDonald’s App, which offers exclusive deals and offers all year round, joins in on a celebration of a prosperous Year of the Tiger through the Chinese New Year Swerte Deals Festival.


Just download the McDonald’s App to enjoy a variety of big discounts up to 34% or P50 off on McDonald’s favorites:


    

  • Squeeze in a quick fix merienda with the McCrispy Chicken Sandwich Meal only at P55
    
 
    • 

  • Satisfy the craving for something crispy, juicy, and saucy with the McCrispy Chicken Fillet Ala King Meal for P59
    
 
    • 

  • Treat your tummy to a 1-pc best-tasting Chicken McDo with Regular Fries Meal for only P99
    
 
    • 

  • Indulge in the delicious and filling Triple Cheeseburger Solo only at P99 (that’s P50 off!) and so much more!
Welcome new beginnings and attract signs of swerte to bring you luck and a prosperous year ahead! Stay tuned for more exciting activities this Chinese New Year by downloading the McDonald’s App on the App Store and Google Play Store. Claim these Swerte Deals on the App via Drive-Thru, Take Out or Dine-In!


 


CHINESE NEW YEAR
MCDONALDS PHILIPPINES
YEAR OF THE TIGER

















