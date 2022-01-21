



















































 
























^


 











 















Food and Leisure


Pinoy sorbetes 'dirty ice cream' making waves in Belgium




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 1:59pm
 





Pinoy sorbetes 'dirty ice cream' making waves in Belgium
Sorbetes Ni Manong Jelle is a food enterprise by Filipina nurse Kamille Rodriguez and her husband, pastry chef Jelle Bories
Sorbetes Ni Manong Jelle via Instagram




MANILA, Philippines — Our favorite Pinoy dirty ice cream is getting its much-deserved attention in Belgium, thanks to Sorbetes Ni Manong Jelle, a food enterprise by Filipina nurse Kamille Rodriguez.


Rodriguez and her Flemish husband Jelle Bories developed their own twist to the Filipino traditional ice cream in Sint Niklaas, Belgium.


Jelle, a pastry chef, attended an ice cream-making class in 2019 and got himself an ice cream-maker machine, which helped him experiment with usual ice cream flavors like vanilla and chocolate. The couple started making ice cream at home as a hobby.


The chef then decided to experiment with ube, a traditional Filipino ice cream flavor.


"We started offering it to our friends and they liked it," Kamille shared in an interview with GMA.


In 2020, they started officially selling it as a business product, wherein they deliver the Pinoy sorbetes to their clients door-to-door.


Kamilled explained that there might be a lot of ice cream stores in Belgium, then she added, "But we are the only one who offers Filipino ice cream, and also Asian ice cream."


Sorbetes Ni Manong Jelle offers other well-loved Filipino flavors like buko, halu-halo, mango and guyabano. 


"We recently purchased ice bikes for now, kasi takot pa kaming magkaroon ng physical store and ice-cream shop."


The food entrepreneurs shared their future plan, "We hope to export our products to nearby countries.”


 
















 



ALL PINOY PRIDES
ICE CREAM

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Pinoy sorbetes 'dirty ice cream' making waves in Belgium
 






2 hours ago


Pinoy sorbetes 'dirty ice cream' making waves in Belgium



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 hours ago 


Our favorite Pinoy dirty ice cream is getting its much-deserved attention in Belgium, thanks to Sorbetes Ni Manong ...








Food and Leisure
fbtw













Limited time offer lets you mix and match your own KFC Zinger




 Sponsored 






4 days ago


Limited time offer lets you mix and match your own KFC Zinger



4 days ago 


Start your year with an extra zing with KFC’s “Your Combo. Your Zinger.” and customize your combo just as...








Food and Leisure
fbtw













Pan de San Nicolas: Pampanga's famed cookies believed to have healing powers


 




6 days ago


Pan de San Nicolas: Pampanga's famed cookies believed to have healing powers



By Jan Milo Severo |
6 days ago 


Pan de San Nicolas, a cookie delicacy from Pampanga, is believed to have a healing power.








Food and Leisure
fbtw













In time for Chinese New Year, first Wu Xing restaurant launched in Clark
 






9 days ago


In time for Chinese New Year, first Wu Xing restaurant launched in Clark



By Jan Milo Severo |
9 days ago 


In time for Chinese New Year this February 1, the first Wu Xing restaurant in the country, which aims to bring authentic Peking...








Food and Leisure
fbtw











Start your dream food business for only P99 with M.Y. San Grahams this 2022








 Sponsored 


Start your dream food business for only P99 with M.Y. San Grahams this 2022





11 days ago






Food and Leisure







fb
tw














&rsquo;Tis the season to be grateful






 
15 days ago


’Tis the season to be grateful



By Gabrielle Ann Guevara |
15 days ago 


I truly am also thankful that I was able to spend Christmas here in the UK since its urban design, particularly in London,...








Food and Leisure
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with