Start your dream food business for only P99 with M.Y. San Grahams this 2022




Maan D' Asis Pamaran - Philstar.com
January 10, 2022 | 3:30pm
 





Start your dream food business for only P99 with M.Y. San Grahams this 2022
Make M.Y. San Grahams your pantry staple so that you can easily whip up a sweet snack to enjoy at home, to give out as gifts, or to add something new to your food business offering with just P99 puhunan. #PwedeKangKumita!
MANILA, Philippines — A favorite among moms and food entrepreneurs, M.Y. San Grahams is a versatile ingredient for high-quality desserts because of its balanced taste that perfectly blends with all ingredients. It is also very affordable for the family’s enjoyment, and even for earning in home-based businesses.


Don that apron and whip these four exciting recipes for only P99 using M.Y. San Grahams, which come in Honey Grahams, Chocolate Grahams and Crushed Honey Grahams.


P99 Graham Balls


Get rolling with these yummy M.Y. San Grahams Balls! These are so easy to make and it can also equal bonding time with your kids. They also make great giveaways for friends and loved ones.


Ingredients


    

  • 

    1 cup M.Y. San Crushed Honey Grahams
    

    • 

  • 1/3 cup crushed M.Y. San Choco Grahams
    
 
    • 

  • 50g powdered milk
    
 
    • 

  • 125ml condensed milk
    
 
    • 

  • 1/3 cup confectionary powder
    
 
    • 

  • 1/4 cup red and green chocolate candies
    • 



Procedure


    

  1. Mix together powdered milk and condensed milk in a large bowl until dissolved. Add M.Y. San Crushed Honey Grahams. Mix until it forms a dough.
    
 
    2. 

  2. Scoop 1 tablespoon of mixture and form into a ball. Get a few red and green candies and stick on the outside of the ball in different places. Cover the remaining areas of the graham balls with confectionery sugar or crushed M.Y. San Choco Grahams.
    
 
    3. 

  3. Serve.
    4. 



Expert tip: Coat with desiccated coconut for added texture.


Serving size: 16 pieces


Cost: P6 per piece


Sell for: P12 per piece


P99 Apple Cinnamon Pudding


Get into the holiday spirit with this flavorful dessert that will also make your kitchen smell oh-so-festive!


Ingredients


    

  • 1 cup M.Y. San Honey Grahams
    
 
    • 

  • 1/4 cup milk
    
 
    • 

  • 1/4 cup cream
    
 
    • 

  • 1 egg
    
 
    • 

  • 3 tablespoons sugar
    
 
    • 

  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
    
 
    • 

  • 1 piece small apple, peeled, cored and sliced (separate 2 tablespoons cut into small cubes)
    • 



Procedure


    

  1. Preheat the oven or toaster to 300°F/150°C.
    
 
    2. 

  2. In a bowl, whisk together the milk, cream, egg, sugar and cinnamon. Make sure all the ingredients are well-blended.
    
 
    3. 

  3. Place M.Y. San Graham Crackers in a small baking dish or aluminum foil pan, with small cubes of apple in between layers, then pour liquid on the crackers. Top with sliced apples and allow to soak for 5 minutes
    
 
    4. 

  4. Bake for 30 minutes or until firm.
    
 
    5. 

  5. Serve hot. 
    6. 



Expert tip: Drizzle vanilla cream sauce by mixing cream with some vanilla and powdered sugar.


Serving size: 2 pieces


Cost: P49 per piece


Sell for: P60 per piece


P99 Graham Flan


Put a spin on the traditional Leche Flan for Noche Buena with the added goodness of M.Y. San Grahams. It’s a fool-proof way to make this favorite Pinoy treat, with a delightful layer of texture in the mix.


Ingredients


1/2 cup M.Y. San Crushed Honey Grahams


1/4 cup melted butter or margarine


1/2 tablespoon gelatin, mixed with 1/4 cup cold water


3 egg yolks


150ml condensed milk


180ml evaporated milk


1 teaspoon vanilla extract


Procedure


    

  1. In a bowl, combine M.Y. San Crushed Honey Grahams and melted butter. Line a 12 hole cupcake pan with 3oz cupcake liners. Scoop 1 ½ tablespoons of graham mixture in each liner and press down lightly, then chill in the refrigerator.
    
 
    2. 

  2. Place egg yolks, condensed milk, evaporated milk, vanilla extract and gelatin in a small pot. Cook stirring continuously over low heat until simmering or small bubbles start to come up from the sides. Remove from heat, then strain. Allow to cool to room temperature.
    
 
    3. 

  3. Pour egg mixture in each liner and remove bubbles using a toothpick.
    
 
    4. 

  4. Chill overnight to set. Serve cold.
    5. 



Serving size: 6 pieces, using 3oz cupcake liners


Cost: P14 per piece


Sell for: P20 per piece


P99 Yema Bars


This Filipino childhood fave brings on the nostalgia for holidays past. Bite into this updated version of yema, made easy with M.Y. San Crushed Grahams.


Ingredients


    

  • 200g pack M.Y. San Crushed Grahams Honey
    
 
    • 

  • 1 tablespoon butter
    
 
    • 

  • 300ml condensed milk
    
 
    • 

  • 2 egg yolks
    
 
    • 

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
    • 



Pocedure


    

  1. Heat butter in a non-sick pan over low heat. Add condensed milk, egg yolks and vanilla extract. Cook stirring continuously until mixture is bubbling, then add 200 grams M.Y. San Crushed Grahams Honey.
    
 
    2. 

  2. Continue cooking over low heat until mixture can be molded and forms into a dough.
    
 
    3. 

  3. Transfer mixture into a small square baking pan lined with wax paper or parchment paper. Flatten to smooth the top. Cut into squares or form into triangles using cellophane. 
    
 
    4. 

  4. Plate or place in candy jars. 
    5. 



Expert tip: Add chopped cashews to the mixture for a nuttier yema.


Serving size: 30 pieces


Cost: P3.21 per piece


Sell for: P7 per piece


So what are you waiting for? Try these fun, affordable and fuss-free, #OnlyWithMYSanGrahams!


Make M.Y. San Grahams your pantry staple so that you can easily whip up a sweet snack to enjoy at home, to give out as gifts, or to add something new to delight the customers of your food business with just P99 puhunan. #PwedeKangKumita!


 


Check out more M.Y. San Grahams recipes on YouTube via this link. For more exciting ideas and updates, follow M.Y. San Grahams on www.facebook.com/mysangrahams. 


 

















 



&rsquo;Tis the season to be grateful







4 days ago


’Tis the season to be grateful



By Gabrielle Ann Guevara |
4 days ago 


I truly am also thankful that I was able to spend Christmas here in the UK since its urban design, particularly in London,...








Food and Leisure
Mama Ayen is good at laing







4 days ago


Mama Ayen is good at laing



By Lai S. Reyes |
4 days ago 


Her followers on Facebook and IG aren’t lying. When you have a serious hankering for laing, that Bicolano dish made...








Food and Leisure
Dining with a view in Boracay







4 days ago


Dining with a view in Boracay



By Christine S. Dayrit |
4 days ago 


It has been said many times that there are no perfect lives but there are perfect moments. And if we find the places where...








Food and Leisure
WATCH: TV5's 'Puto' star Herbert Bautista shares baking tips




7 days ago


WATCH: TV5's 'Puto' star Herbert Bautista shares baking tips



By Marane A. Plaza |
7 days ago 


Former QC mayor and "Puto" actor Herbert Bautista gets candid about baking, love and life.








Food and Leisure
Cake shop treats street children with sweet delicacies







9 days ago


Cake shop treats street children with sweet delicacies



By Jan Milo Severo |
9 days ago 


Fifty street children were treated by a cake shop with sweet delicacies they can share with their families this Holiday ...








Food and Leisure
Tiger appetite: New recipes, food adventures to try for New Year 2022&nbsp;







10 days ago


Tiger appetite: New recipes, food adventures to try for New Year 2022 



By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
10 days ago 


Like the Water Tiger that has been known for its boldness, power and predisposition to do something big, ring in the new year...








Food and Leisure
