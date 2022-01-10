Start your dream food business for only P99 with M.Y. San Grahams this 2022

Make M.Y. San Grahams your pantry staple so that you can easily whip up a sweet snack to enjoy at home, to give out as gifts, or to add something new to your food business offering with just P99 puhunan. #PwedeKangKumita!

MANILA, Philippines — A favorite among moms and food entrepreneurs, M.Y. San Grahams is a versatile ingredient for high-quality desserts because of its balanced taste that perfectly blends with all ingredients. It is also very affordable for the family’s enjoyment, and even for earning in home-based businesses.

Don that apron and whip these four exciting recipes for only P99 using M.Y. San Grahams, which come in Honey Grahams, Chocolate Grahams and Crushed Honey Grahams.

P99 Graham Balls

Get rolling with these yummy M.Y. San Grahams Balls! These are so easy to make and it can also equal bonding time with your kids. They also make great giveaways for friends and loved ones.

Ingredients

1 cup M.Y. San Crushed Honey Grahams

1/3 cup crushed M.Y. San Choco Grahams



50g powdered milk



125ml condensed milk



1/3 cup confectionary powder



1/4 cup red and green chocolate candies

Procedure

Mix together powdered milk and condensed milk in a large bowl until dissolved. Add M.Y. San Crushed Honey Grahams. Mix until it forms a dough.

Scoop 1 tablespoon of mixture and form into a ball. Get a few red and green candies and stick on the outside of the ball in different places. Cover the remaining areas of the graham balls with confectionery sugar or crushed M.Y. San Choco Grahams.

Serve.

Expert tip: Coat with desiccated coconut for added texture.

Serving size: 16 pieces

Cost: P6 per piece

Sell for: P12 per piece

P99 Apple Cinnamon Pudding

Get into the holiday spirit with this flavorful dessert that will also make your kitchen smell oh-so-festive!

Ingredients

1 cup M.Y. San Honey Grahams



1/4 cup milk



1/4 cup cream



1 egg



3 tablespoons sugar



1/2 teaspoon cinnamon



1 piece small apple, peeled, cored and sliced (separate 2 tablespoons cut into small cubes)

Procedure

Preheat the oven or toaster to 300°F/150°C.

In a bowl, whisk together the milk, cream, egg, sugar and cinnamon. Make sure all the ingredients are well-blended.

Place M.Y. San Graham Crackers in a small baking dish or aluminum foil pan, with small cubes of apple in between layers, then pour liquid on the crackers. Top with sliced apples and allow to soak for 5 minutes

Bake for 30 minutes or until firm.

Serve hot.

Expert tip: Drizzle vanilla cream sauce by mixing cream with some vanilla and powdered sugar.

Serving size: 2 pieces

Cost: P49 per piece

Sell for: P60 per piece

P99 Graham Flan

Put a spin on the traditional Leche Flan for Noche Buena with the added goodness of M.Y. San Grahams. It’s a fool-proof way to make this favorite Pinoy treat, with a delightful layer of texture in the mix.

Ingredients

1/2 cup M.Y. San Crushed Honey Grahams

1/4 cup melted butter or margarine

1/2 tablespoon gelatin, mixed with 1/4 cup cold water

3 egg yolks

150ml condensed milk

180ml evaporated milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Procedure

In a bowl, combine M.Y. San Crushed Honey Grahams and melted butter. Line a 12 hole cupcake pan with 3oz cupcake liners. Scoop 1 ½ tablespoons of graham mixture in each liner and press down lightly, then chill in the refrigerator.

Place egg yolks, condensed milk, evaporated milk, vanilla extract and gelatin in a small pot. Cook stirring continuously over low heat until simmering or small bubbles start to come up from the sides. Remove from heat, then strain. Allow to cool to room temperature.

Pour egg mixture in each liner and remove bubbles using a toothpick.

Chill overnight to set. Serve cold.

Serving size: 6 pieces, using 3oz cupcake liners

Cost: P14 per piece

Sell for: P20 per piece

P99 Yema Bars

This Filipino childhood fave brings on the nostalgia for holidays past. Bite into this updated version of yema, made easy with M.Y. San Crushed Grahams.

Ingredients

200g pack M.Y. San Crushed Grahams Honey



1 tablespoon butter



300ml condensed milk



2 egg yolks



1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pocedure

Heat butter in a non-sick pan over low heat. Add condensed milk, egg yolks and vanilla extract. Cook stirring continuously until mixture is bubbling, then add 200 grams M.Y. San Crushed Grahams Honey.

Continue cooking over low heat until mixture can be molded and forms into a dough.

Transfer mixture into a small square baking pan lined with wax paper or parchment paper. Flatten to smooth the top. Cut into squares or form into triangles using cellophane.

Plate or place in candy jars.

Expert tip: Add chopped cashews to the mixture for a nuttier yema.

Serving size: 30 pieces

Cost: P3.21 per piece

Sell for: P7 per piece

So what are you waiting for? Try these fun, affordable and fuss-free, #OnlyWithMYSanGrahams!

