



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Food and Leisure

                        
Craving for new and exciting snacks at home? Make your own with premium canned tuna!

                        

                        
Philstar.com
November 30, 2021 | 1:00pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Craving for new and exciting snacks at home? Make your own with premium canned tuna!
Check out these four Gold Seas Premium Tuna recipes that you can recreate and serve at home for golden experiences with your family.
Philstar.com/Jazmin Tabuena

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Being a foodie is like second nature to us Filipinos who are always constantly craving for new dishes to indulge in. Despite eased restrictions, you may still be anxious to dine out just yet.



Well, fret no more because enjoying good food at home is possible with easy-to-make yet flavorful and healthy snacks. All you’ll need is the help of Gold Seas that offers the taste of premium tuna in a can.



Check out these four Gold Seas Premium Tuna recipes that you can recreate and serve at home for golden experiences with your family:



1. Tuna egg scramble



Craving for new and exciting snacks at home? Make your own with premium canned tuna!



When it comes to food, you know that your family prefer something they’re already familiar with. Scrambled egg is an example.



With this recipe, you can quickly prepare this well-loved egg dish and turn it into a delicious snack packed with the goodness of Gold Seas Yellowfin Tuna Chunks in Olive Oil with Chili. It also has potato cubes and cheese to make the dish even more filling.



The secret is combining the ingredients well with the egg as you cook it slowly in low heat in the pan. Once cooked, cut and have everyone gather over this scrambled egg upgrade.



Watch the full recipe here.



2. Chunky tuna cheese casserole



Craving for new and exciting snacks at home? Make your own with premium canned tuna!Give kids an exciting afternoon merienda. Surprise them with a cheesy casserole packed with chunks of tuna and loads of penne pasta. The combination is a sure hit for the kids and also, the kids at heart.



It’s also easy to make. Just combine one 185g can of Gold Seas Yellowfin Tuna Chunks in Olive Oil, 200g cooked penne pasta and half a can of creamy mushroom soup. Transfer to a casserole, top with quick melt cheese, then pop in the oven. Serve hot and pair with a cold drink. Best enjoyed together.



Watch the full recipe here.



3. Tuna salpicao roll-ups



Craving for new and exciting snacks at home? Make your own with premium canned tuna!



For a light snack, you can definitely try this tuna recipe without the fishy aftertaste. The key ingredient is Gold Seas Yellowfin Tuna Premium Flakes Salpicao flavor. Combine a can with chopped red onions, pickle relish, mayonnaise and mustard.



In a six-inch tortilla, lay 3 slices of cheese, place tuna mixture on top, then add some julienned cucumbers and bell peppers. Roll the tortilla, secure with chopsticks and then slice into three.



You can involve the kids in the kitchen when to make building this tuna tortilla dish. Then, you can all share together the finished product for a fun time in the kitchen.



Watch the full recipe here



4. Tuna salad with peach






Last but not the least is a refreshing tuna snack! It’s the perfect option for those who wants to perk up their day with a light brunch, or those who are counting their calories for their diets. Whatever it is, the Gold Seas Yellowfin Tuna Chunks in Springwater provides enough source of protein and premium flavor.



This recipe is versatile since we have so many tropical fruits that you can substitute for the peach, such as mango and avocado.



Golden experiences with Gold Seas



Craving for new and exciting snacks at home? Make your own with premium canned tuna!



Made from 100% yellowfin tuna, Gold Seas is the premium choice when you’re on the lookout for better food choices for your family.



Because yellowfin tuna is the premium tuna, Gold Seas gives a yummy taste without the fishy aftertaste! Moreover, you are guaranteed to enjoy real and pure tuna without extenders in Gold Seas so you can have all the Omega 3 and Protein health benefits.



All this makes Gold Seas Premium Tuna the perfect ingredient to recreate simple recipes for golden experiences.



Also notable is the fact that Gold Seas Premium Tuna is responsibly fished in partnership with fishing companies with sustainable practices—from operations to canning and even distribution. Plus, all Gold Seas Premium Tuna products are Halal-certified.



It is also proudly Philippine made by General Nutrifoods Philippines Inc., which is a subsidiary of RD Corporation, a fully integrated group of companies engaged in fishing, ship building and repair, manufacturing, exports and distribution and processing, among others.



 



Gold Seas Premium Tuna comes in an innovative packaging with an easy-open bottom lid. It is available in all leading supermarkets, convenience stores, and online stores via Shopee and Lazada. — Video by Enrico Alonzo and Jazmin Tabuena


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      GOLD SEAS
                                                      HEALTHY RECIPES
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              Craving for new and exciting snacks at home? Make your own with premium canned tuna!
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
Craving for new and exciting snacks at home? Make your own with premium canned tuna!


                              
                              

                              

                                 
47 minutes ago

                              

                              

                                 
Food and Leisure

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Judy Ann jokes about Piolo's 'pandesal'; Netflix giving away free Christmas baskets
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Judy Ann jokes about Piolo's 'pandesal'; Netflix giving away free Christmas baskets


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
“Ang taray ni Netflix me pa-Christmas basket!”

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Upgrade your hydrating habit with these 3 fresh, all-natural flavors
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Upgrade your hydrating habit with these 3 fresh, all-natural flavors


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Introducing the herbal water enhancer, Cold Infuse from Twinings. All-natural fruits and herbs in each infuser make for a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Everybody's talking about Pepsi: Brand gains buzz, connection from young audiences
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Everybody's talking about Pepsi: Brand gains buzz, connection from young audiences


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
A brand's social media presence plays a critical role in establishing its identity and Pepsi has succeeded in establishing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A foodie guide to Camiguin&rsquo;s best restos
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
A foodie guide to Camiguin’s best restos


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Cebu Pacific Air launched its maiden flight to Camiguin on Nov. 15, and it was a beautiful rediscovery of the island in northern...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why some food items taste best when eaten together
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Why some food items taste best when eaten together


                              

                                                                  By Lai S. Reyes |
                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Champorado at tuyo, manggang hilaw at bagoong, peanut butter and jelly.

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with