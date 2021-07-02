'Bakuna' benefits: Perks for COVID-19-vaccinatedÂ foodies

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from a stronger immunity against COVID-19, getting a jab has its rewards: exclusive perks, discounts and even freebies!

The following restaurants have offered free dishes, upsizes on drinks or “buy one get one” promos to give the Filipinos a little treat for a “jab well done!”

This project is part of Smart Communication's Bakuna Benefits Promo Program, in collaboration with RestoPH under the private sector-led campaign Ingat Angat by TaskForce T3 (Test, Trace, Treat). The campaign aims to "boost the economy by encouraging the public to go out while strongly reminding them to observe safety protocols."

The promos are available during the store’s operational hours until August 31. Vaccinated customers only need to present their original vaccination cards and valid IDs to get these exclusive treats from over 188 restaurants in NCR Plus (Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal).

Here are some of the restaurants under the SMART Bakuna Promo Program:

Greenwich. Get a 10% discount on all dine-in transactions.

Reinventing fast casual service, Greenwich launches its first Delivery and Take-out store amid the pandemic, to increase the brand’s accessibility, while adapting to today’s evolving times using strict restaurant safety measures for customers who are at home, in the office or always on-the-go.

“The pandemic brought changes in customer behavior and required practical solutions to customer needs. We saw this opportunity to provide our customers convenient, dependable access via strengthened Delivery and Take-out channels,” said Greenwich Business Channels and Franchising Head Rowena Guce.

While Delivery and Take-out services were already available in the restaurant chain’s over 270 stores nationwide even before the pandemic, there were not enough stores to service the huge demand. Apart from its first Delivery and Take-out only store located in Las Pinas City, the brand plans to operate more delivery and take-out stores in several locations all over the Philippines.

The brand also recently introduced its latest pizza line, Extreme Overload, which features the diner's signature combinations of crust, highest level of toppings and cheese in four flavors: Hawaiian Overload, All-In Overload, Pepperoni Overload and All Meat Overload, available in 12-inch "barkada" size and 15-inch party size.

Max’s Restaurant. For a minimum purchase of P500, customers can enjoy a free solo Halo-Halo at Max’s.

The Filipino restaurant chain is launching a new instant classic to its menu: Sizzling Tofu Pares, a familiar comfort dish reimagined by the brand to complement all-time crowd favorite Filipino dishes. Apart from its iconic Fried Chicken, the brand has been famous for its best-selling Sizzling Tofu. Now, this innovation allows the brand to cater to its modern, progressive fanbase looking for protein alternatives or plant-based options. Apart from that, it also gives fans something new, unique, and delicious to share with friends and family.

Many know pares as braised beef stew often consumed at roadside diners. Now, it comes in tofu form that is just as savory, and just as satisfying. The Sizzling Tofu Pares is a guilt-free take on the usual pares that Pinoys enjoy. It’s made of golden brown breaded and pan-fried tofu cubes in a thick, glossy, and smooth brown sauce garnished with chopped spring onions and fried garlic bits. This can either be served sizzling or not depending on preference. It also comes with Nilaga Soup—beef stock with shredded beef, pechay, and even more chopped spring onion and fried garlic bits. One order is priced at P269 for dine-in and is good for three to four diners. For solo diners, there’s also the option of a generous single-serve Tofu Pares Rice Bowl for just P189.

The Tofu Pares can also be paired with the brand’s famous "Sarap-To-The-Bones" Fried Chicken for a more celebratory meal. A Pares bundle includes regular fried chicken, Tofu Pares, Tofu Fries, Regular Pancit Canton and Rice. Price starts at P1,199. These are now available in all of the brand's branches nationwide. Orders can also be made through delivery.maxchicken.com or 888-79000 for Metro Manila deliveries. For more information, visit the official Facebook page at @MaxsRestaurant.

The restaurant is offering vaccinated customers a free Moment Card valued at P500, which can be used to get a 10% discount on dine-in orders with a minimum spend of P1,000. Banapple. Vaccinated customers can get a free Home Brewed Iced Tea (12oz) for a minimum dine-in purchase of P300.

Vaccinated customers can get a free Home Brewed Iced Tea (12oz) for a minimum dine-in purchase of P300. Bo’s Coffee. COVID-19 vaccination cardholders can buy two Cold White Brew for the price of P1.

COVID-19 vaccination cardholders can buy two Cold White Brew for the price of P1. Burger King offers a 10% discount on dine-in meals at any of their branches.

offers a 10% discount on dine-in meals at any of their branches. Chowking. The fast-food chain offers a 10% discount on all dine-in transactions.

The fast-food chain offers a 10% discount on all dine-in transactions. Cibo. The Italian café is giving away a free Panna Cotta Mango to dine-in customers for a minimum single receipt purchase of P1,500.

The Italian café is giving away a free Panna Cotta Mango to dine-in customers for a minimum single receipt purchase of P1,500. Dencio’s. This Filipino restaurant offers free three sticks of pork barbeque for a minimum purchase of P1,000.

This Filipino restaurant offers free three sticks of pork barbeque for a minimum purchase of P1,000. Din Tai Fung. With a minimum purchase of P1,000, customers can get a free Moment Card valued at P500.

With a minimum purchase of P1,000, customers can get a free Moment Card valued at P500. Frankie's New York Buffalo Wings. Fully-vaccinated dine-in customers can get a 10% discount. The promo only applies to the restaurant's select wing flavors including Caribbean Jerk, Wicked Wasabi, Honey Mustard and Salt & Pepper.

Fully-vaccinated dine-in customers can get a 10% discount. The promo only applies to the restaurant's select wing flavors including Caribbean Jerk, Wicked Wasabi, Honey Mustard and Salt & Pepper. Jamba Juice offers free upsize (from 16oz to 22oz) for strawberries wild, banana berry, or chocolate moo’d drink orders.

offers free upsize (from 16oz to 22oz) for strawberries wild, banana berry, or chocolate moo’d drink orders. Jollibee. Get a 10% discount on all dine-in orders.

Get a 10% discount on all dine-in orders. Krispy Kreme. Vaccinated customers can get a free Original Glazed doughnut for a minimum purchase of any 12 oz. beverage.

Vaccinated customers can get a free Original Glazed doughnut for a minimum purchase of any 12 oz. beverage. Macao Imperial Tea. The milk tea franchise has a Buy One Get One promo on their classic Black Pearl Milk Tea for dine-in and take-out customers.

The milk tea franchise has a Buy One Get One promo on their classic Black Pearl Milk Tea for dine-in and take-out customers. Mama Lou's Italian Kitchen. Customers must fill out their Bakuna Benefit form first to get a 20% dine-in discount at any of their branches. It can only be redeemed twice throughout the promo period and is subjected to the team’s validation.

Customers must fill out their Bakuna Benefit form first to get a 20% dine-in discount at any of their branches. It can only be redeemed twice throughout the promo period and is subjected to the team’s validation. Manam. Customers can get a free Moment Card for a minimum purchase of P1,000 on dine-in orders.

Customers can get a free Moment Card for a minimum purchase of P1,000 on dine-in orders. Mang Inasal. The fast-food barbecue restaurant offers a 10% discount for dine-in customers.

The fast-food barbecue restaurant offers a 10% discount for dine-in customers. Marugame Udon & Tempura. Get one free side dish of crabstick tempura, chikuwa tempura, or karaage tempura for every dine-in purchase of their rice or udon bowl. Customers can redeem this offer once a day.

Get one free side dish of crabstick tempura, chikuwa tempura, or karaage tempura for every dine-in purchase of their rice or udon bowl. Customers can redeem this offer once a day. McDonald's. The fast-food chain offers a 10% dine-in discount that only applies to solo meals and not group offers.

The fast-food chain offers a 10% dine-in discount that only applies to solo meals and not group offers. Niu by Vikings/Vikings Luxury Buffet has a 4+1 promo, where one person in a group of five gets a free meal. This is valid for dine-in transactions during lunch and dinner hours.

has a 4+1 promo, where one person in a group of five gets a free meal. This is valid for dine-in transactions during lunch and dinner hours. Nono's offers a free slice of cake of the day for a minimum dine-in purchase of P750.

offers a free slice of cake of the day for a minimum dine-in purchase of P750. Pablo Cheese Tart. Buy a six-piece Pablo Mini (6 pcs) set and get the 50% off on your second order; the offer can only be redeemed once a day for dine-in orders.

Buy a six-piece Pablo Mini (6 pcs) set and get the 50% off on your second order; the offer can only be redeemed once a day for dine-in orders. Pancake House. Customers can get a buy one, get one offer for every two-piece order of classic pancakes with whipped butter or the waffle.

Customers can get a buy one, get one offer for every two-piece order of classic pancakes with whipped butter or the waffle. Panda Express. Fully-vaccinated dine-in customers can get a 10% discount for single transactions.

Fully-vaccinated dine-in customers can get a 10% discount for single transactions. Potato Corner. Get one free flavored tea for every dine-in or take-out purchase of Potato Corner's mega, giga, or tera fries.

Get one free flavored tea for every dine-in or take-out purchase of Potato Corner's mega, giga, or tera fries. Samgyupsalamat. Dine-in customers with their first dose can enjoy a 5% discount, while fully-vaccinated people can enjoy a 10% discount for a minimum spend of P1,500. This can be accessed from Monday to Thursday, excluding holidays.

Dine-in customers with their first dose can enjoy a 5% discount, while fully-vaccinated people can enjoy a 10% discount for a minimum spend of P1,500. This can be accessed from Monday to Thursday, excluding holidays. Sizzlin’ Steak. For a minimum single receipt purchase of P900, vaccinated customers can get a free plate of chicken strips.

For a minimum single receipt purchase of P900, vaccinated customers can get a free plate of chicken strips. Soban K-Town Grill. Vaccination card holders can get a 10% discount for a minimum single receipt purchase of P1,500 for dine-in transactions from Monday to Thursday.

Vaccination card holders can get a 10% discount for a minimum single receipt purchase of P1,500 for dine-in transactions from Monday to Thursday. Sweet Ecstasy. Get a free cheeseburger for a minimum single receipt purchase of P1,500.

Get a free cheeseburger for a minimum single receipt purchase of P1,500. Teriyaki Boy. The restaurant offers a free 5-piece gyoza for a minimum single receipt purchase of P900.

The restaurant offers a free 5-piece gyoza for a minimum single receipt purchase of P900. TGIFriday’s Philippines. Customers can get a free pepperoni crisp thin crust pizza with a minimum P1,000 single receipt purchase.

Customers can get a free pepperoni crisp thin crust pizza with a minimum P1,000 single receipt purchase. The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. Customers can enjoy a free drink upsize for dine-in and take-out orders.

Customers can enjoy a free drink upsize for dine-in and take-out orders. Tim Ho Wan. You can get a free Foodee Iced Tea with every dine-in meal purchase.

You can get a free Foodee Iced Tea with every dine-in meal purchase. Wolfgang's Steakhouse. Get a free complimentary drink (either a cocktail, beer, or iced tea) and dessert for dine-in orders only.

Get a free complimentary drink (either a cocktail, beer, or iced tea) and dessert for dine-in orders only. Yellow Cab. The fast-food chain offers a free 9” Classic NY-style thin crust pizza with a minimum purchase of P750 of their ala carte products.

The fast-food chain offers a free 9” Classic NY-style thin crust pizza with a minimum purchase of P750 of their ala carte products. Shake Shack gives free single cup of vanilla frozen custard to vaccinated guests for a minimum single receipt of P1,000. To redeem, just show a Team Member your vaccine card before ordering in-store at our Shacks in Central Square BGC, SM Megamall and Greenbelt 5. One-time use only.

Visit Ingat Angat’s website for more details and for the complete list of restaurants.

