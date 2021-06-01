Pinay chef named Chef of the Year at World Gourmet Awards in Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino chef Johanne Siy was named as Female Chef of the Year by World Gourmet Awards.

The Singapore-based chef was recognized for her excellent culinary skills in both daily kitchen operations as well as setting high standards for excellence throughout her career.

World Gourmet Awards honors the efforts of key players in Singapore’s hospitality industry who deliver the best fine dining experiences to their guests.

Johanne was a corporate brand-builder until she followed her passion in the culinary world. She was known for her upbringing in modern European fine-dining.

Having found her passion in cooking, she soon left for the Culinary Institute of America and spent years learning from culinary giants Chef Eric Ripert and Chef Daniel Boulud at Le Bernardin.

The chef then brought her Mediterranean influences to Singapore. Having spent a lot of time in kitchens, farms and forests in Scandinavia, she learned different styles of cuisine and techniques from world-renowned chefs. One of which is her mentor and culinary influence, Chef Andre Chiang at Restaurant Andre in Singapore, where Johanne worked for four years.

In her time at the restaurant, she developed a profound appreciation and deep respect for producers in their unwavering commitment to quality. She champions positivity in the kitchen and knows that it takes passion to contribute to elevating hospitality as an industry overall.