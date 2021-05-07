THE BUDGETARIAN
Mother's Day 2021: Dimples Romana shares tips to achieve goals despite pandemic
Dimples Romana as Daniela Mondragon in the now defunct afternoon drama "Kadenang Ginto."
ABS-CBN/Released

Mother's Day 2021: Dimples Romana shares tips to achieve goals despite pandemic

Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2021 - 3:16pm

MANILA, Philippines —  She may be TV's obnoxious Daniela Mondragon in the now defunct afternoon drama "Kadenang Ginto," but Dimples Romana is anything but annoying off-camera.

Dimples blossomed into one of the finest stars of her generation. Like her "Tabing Ilog" co-stars John Lloyd Cruz, Paolo Contis and Jodi Sta. Maria, she transitioned from the teen/young adult roles into more serious meaty roles over the years.

Like many of her peers, she became the breadwinner of the family, and thus, for 18 years, she was kept busy with TV and movie projects.

Dimples admitted that she only slowed down due to the pandemic. But even then, she is grateful as she was able to spend time with her kids, Callie and Alonzo, and husband Boyet.  

This Sunday is Mother's Day, and it is a special occasion as many are bound to honor their mothers. For Dimples, every day is a celebration of life.

"I lost family members early on in life, natutunan kong to celebrate every day like it was my last day. I had a sister who had leukemia and who passed away at nine years old. My father passed away because of aneurysm at 41 years old. 'Pag lumaki ka sa ganoong tahanan, nagkakaroon ka ng appreciation sa bawat araw. So, para sa akin every day is a celebration of life," Dimples answered Philstar.com's query on how she intends to celebrate Mother's Day this year during the virtual presscon that launched her as the ambassador of Mega Mackerel.

"Mother's Day will always be something that's close to our heart but I always feel naman, cliche as it may sound, my children make me feel like a queen talaga every day," Dimples shared.

She added that she might cook pasta with a can of Mega Mackerel with olives, capers and lots of garlic on her special day.

Dimples is the classic definition of an individual wearing many different hats -- she's a TV star, a mother and a wife.

Being a mother and wife is already a full-time job. Throw in being a public persona who is being watched by millions of Filipinos who love their soap operas is another thing.

Dimples, however, has found a way to make things work for her and her family. She credits her husband for their "teamwork."

"If you want to succeed in life, you have to be able to create a balance being a housewife, mom, businesswoman, artist," Dimples shared.

She abides by a simple habit: She makes a list of her day-to-day goals in a pad or paper. She's a bit of a technophobe because she confessed she dreads thinking the gadget might crash and she does not know how to handle it.

"I have a list of what I need to achieve on a day-to-day basis. Lalo sa mga panahon ngayon, kailangan mag-focus sa now kasi kung masyadong malayo 'yung goal mo... ninerbyos ka, nagkaka-anxiety, while, in fact, today is a gift. Count your blessings and really put everything into perspective. Tell yourself that today ito lang 'yung mga mini-goals mo. These mini-goals will amount to bigger goals. Again, those goals will never be achieved if we don't go through those mini-goals," she advised.

