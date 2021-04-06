THE BUDGETARIAN
LIST: What's in McDonald's 'Flavors of Korea'?
McDonald's limited-time 'Flavors of Korea' products
Photo release

LIST: What's in McDonald's 'Flavors of Korea'?

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 6, 2021 - 1:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — With K-pop and K-dramas dominating the Philippine market with upbeat songs and amazing storytelling, fast food chain McDonald's recently released Korean-themed new flavors for Filipinos who love anything Korean. 

McDonald Philippines launched yesterday the new "Taste of Korea" line featuring four new Korean-inspired products. 

K-Beef Burger

The K-Beef Burger is a 100% beef patty dipped in gochujang sauce and topped with crisp lettuce and slivers of onion. It made even tastier with a slightly tangy kimchi dressing and a round egg sandwiched between black sesame seed buns.

K-Chicken Burger

The K-Chicken Burger also has same mix of mild spice and slight tanginess from the gochujang sauce and kimchi dressing. The chicken fillet is crispier topped with flavorful toppings and creamy cheddar cheese and sandwiched between soft black sesame seed buns.

Honey Butter Fries

Enjoy both Korean-themed burger with the brand's Shake-Shake fries with a sweet honey creamy butter twist.

Strawberry Banana Sundae

A perfect thing to end the mukbang Korean experience is to enjoy the newest Strawberry Banana Sundae, a sundae drizzled with sweet strawberry banana syrup. 
 

KOREAN FOOD
Philstar
Food and Leisure
fbfb
