WATCH: Herald Suites releases 'Patikim!' video series that celebrates Filipino cooking

MANILA, Philippines — If you enjoy cooking, love to eat and are curious about food, discover familiar dishes cooked the Herald Suites way.

The hotel has recently produced and premiered a six-episode feature on Japanese cooking. Titled Itadakimasu, it was hosted by Chef Koichi Kondo,executive chef of Herald Suites Japanese restaurant Hatsu Hana Tei.

To showcase more about its kitchens and chefs, the cooking series continues with Patikim!, which focuses on the joys and fun of Filipino cooking. Discover ingredients borne out of the land, the weather and what's in season.

The Filipino cook is always tasting, adding a little here and there until everything is "tamang-tama." When the food is finally served, a happy balance of taste and memory is achieved. Find yourself saying: patikim!

In Patikim!, join Herald Suites chef Judith Esluzar as she cooks dishes we love, dishes that make us recall tasty memories and come away with the knowledge that food is not only for sustenance but a reminder of who we are and where we come from.

Then, get transported to your hometowns in the six episodes: Regional Cooking, Merienda, Summer Grills, Seafood, Heritage Cooking and Filipino Breakfast, which premiered last March 21.

Watch the pilot episode below and Savor this hearty meal, the most important one for many Filipinos. Discover all its nutrients and enjoy its flavors: salty, sweet, sour and savory.