THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
^
WATCH: Herald Suites releases 'Patikim!' video series that celebrates Filipino cooking
To showcase more of what its kitchens and chefs enjoy cooking, Herald Suites' cooking video series continues with Patikim! that focuses on the joys and fun of Filipino cooking.
Photo Release

WATCH: Herald Suites releases 'Patikim!' video series that celebrates Filipino cooking

(Philstar.com) - March 30, 2021 - 1:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — If you enjoy cooking, love to eat and are curious about food, discover familiar dishes cooked the Herald Suites way.

The hotel has recently produced and premiered a six-episode feature on Japanese cooking. Titled Itadakimasu, it was hosted by Chef Koichi Kondo,executive chef of Herald Suites Japanese restaurant Hatsu Hana Tei.

To showcase more about its kitchens and chefs, the cooking series continues with Patikim!, which focuses on the joys and fun of Filipino cooking. Discover ingredients borne out of the land, the weather and what's in season.

The Filipino cook is always tasting, adding a little here and there until everything is "tamang-tama." When the food is finally served, a happy balance of taste and memory is achieved. Find yourself saying: patikim! 

In Patikim!, join Herald Suites chef Judith Esluzar as she cooks dishes we love, dishes that make us recall tasty memories and come away with the knowledge that food is not only for sustenance but a reminder of who we are and where we come from.

Then, get transported to your hometowns in the six episodes: Regional Cooking, Merienda, Summer Grills, Seafood, Heritage Cooking and Filipino Breakfast, which premiered last March 21.

Watch the pilot episode below and Savor this hearty meal, the most important one for many Filipinos. Discover all its nutrients and enjoy its flavors: salty, sweet, sour and savory.

HERALD SUITES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
WATCH: Herald Suites releases 'Patikim!' video series that celebrates Filipino cooking
Sponsored
42 minutes ago
WATCH: Herald Suites releases 'Patikim!' video series that celebrates Filipino cooking
42 minutes ago
Herald Suites releases a video series on Pinoy cuisine.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Vietnamese restaurant chain reveals survival secrets amid pandemic
7 days ago
Vietnamese restaurant chain reveals survival secrets amid pandemic
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
A piping bowl of noodles never fails to entice the taste buds of foodies.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
LIST: Smart food choices that help fight burnout
11 days ago
LIST: Smart food choices that help fight burnout
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
Uncertain times such as a pandemic could trigger stress.
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Warming up in the golden hour
By Scott Garceau | March 18, 2021 - 12:00am
Filmmakers refer to the “golden hour” that time of day touching on dusk, when the light is redder and softer as the sun prepares to sink.
12 days ago
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Authentic and affordable: Nanyang offers Singaporean rice meal sets, noodles
Sponsored
21 days ago
Authentic and affordable: Nanyang offers Singaporean rice meal sets, noodles
21 days ago
Want to get a taste of Singaporean cuisine? Visit Nanyang today and order their rice meal sets and noodles !
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Bohol gives taste of different ube specialties at Ubi Festival
Exclusive
22 days ago
Bohol gives taste of different ube specialties at Ubi Festival
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 days ago
The Provincial Government of Bohol recently successfully celebrated the Ubi Festival under the new normal at the old Tagbilaran...
Food and Leisure
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with