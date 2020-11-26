Contiâ€™s Neighborhood Shopper: A story of hope, goodness amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Conti’s, dubbed as the famous home of the Mango Bravo and of other equally sumptuous dishes, remains a household name despite quarantine.

In fact, the love for Conti’s heightened as reflected in the outpour of orders it has been receiving. With mobility being impaired due to COVID-19, not everyone is outside, giving way to the emergence of “Pasabuy” services which enables one to purchase an item through a personal shopper called the “Pasabuyer”.

The “Pasabuyer” physically buys one or more items and have them delivered to the client’s doorstep. Conti’s has partnered with them through its newest program, the Conti’s Neighborhood Shopper.

Conti’s Neighborhood Shopper makes adapting to the new normal easier as they render reliable service. In this difficult time, Conti’s stands out because of its high-quality products and continues to stand out because of its availability and accessibility.

As official members of Conti’s, the Neighborhood Shoppers get to learn how to work the Conti’s way. Training is provided to ensure safe and proper handling of Conti’s products so that people at home get to have delightful celebrations.

The program builds on the capacity of these neighborhood shoppers by providing them the opportunity to work, earn and change their situation for the better. It is an incredible move that will definitely boost the morale of Conti’s Neighborhood Shoppers who are mostly displaced workers seeking ways to survive.

“It is during these trying times that we are more determined in providing our services and serving delicious products which have always been a source of goodness even before the pandemic. As we mark our 23rd year in the industry amid the pandemic, we realize even more that we not only want to thrive but also have a significant impact in our community,” said Joey R. Garcia, president and chief executive officer at Conti’s.

“The unexpected yet timely emergence of Conti’s Neighborhood Shopper is a great addition to the positive impact that we wish to make. They have become instrumental in the continued success of Conti’s even in these dark times, and they deserve to be recognized,” he added.

The pandemic may have halted a number of things but not the celebration of occasions made more joyous by Conti’s delectable dishes. Through Conti’s Neighborhood Shoppers, the aim to reach more people to be part of their celebrations and milestones becomes achievable despite the crisis.

